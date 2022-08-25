Fortnite: How to damage players with the Ripsaw Launcher

The Ripsaw Launcher, introduced in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3, is capable of shooting sawblades that tear through builds.

Players can control the trajectory of a sawblade and fire it from a safe distance to inflict damage. Charging up the weapon before firing allows the saw blade to inflict damage to objects for a longer period of time.

At times, the Ripsaw Launcher's sawblades may split into smaller sawblades, which is very satisfying to watch. The weapon can also be used as a regular saw at point-blank range. Players can rev it up and cut through objects and opponents with ease.

Deal 200 damage to players using the Ripsaw Launcher in Fortnite to earn 15,000 XP (Image via Twitter/iFireMonkey)

Sadly, there's a high possibility of the weapon being vaulted next season. This is why Epic Games is tasking loopers with dealing damage to players with the Ripsaw Launcher. Those who succeed will be rewarded with 15,000 XP. Here's how to complete the task easily.

Players can find Ripsaw Launcher at Chop Shop Mini-POI in Fortnite Chapter 3

To start, players will need to find the Ripsaw Launcher. The Chop Shop Mini-POI, located far north of Logjam Lotus, is the best place to obtain the weapon.

Although the Ripsaw Launcher can be obtained via chests, floor loot, and supply drops, Chop Shop is the best option. However, there are a few risks involved.

Since the location is a well-known spot for finding the Ripsaw Launcher, other players are bound to land here as well. Depending on the skill level of the individual player, they might end up getting eliminated during a scuffle. However, there is an alternative solution.

At the start of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3, an NPC known as Evie was added to the island. She can be found on the extreme eastern edge of the map. What makes her special is that players can purchase a Ripsaw Launcher from her for 100 Gold Bars. Once the item is obtained, the second phase of the challenge can commence.

To complete the Fortnite challenge, a total of 200 damage will have to be dealt using the Ripsaw Launcher. Players can do this in two ways. They can either charge up and shoot the weapon from a safe distance or engage in melee combat with an opponent.

Given how the spray-and-pray meta is still active, engaging at point-blank range may not be the best idea. To deal damage safely, players should shoot sawblades from a safe distance. With the ability to inflict 90 DPS, players will only need a few good shots to reach the 200 damage goal.

Things to remember while using the Ripsaw Launcher in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Although the Ripsaw Launcher is deadly, it only has an ammo capacity of 12 with a magazine size of three. Once all the ripsaws have been exhausted, the weapon will become unusable. With this being the case, players should only fire at opponents when they have a clear line of sight.

If objects such as trees or structures are in the line of fire, the ripsaw may break while trying to cut through them. That being said, players should try and secure the high ground before shooting opponents. With extra elevation, it'll be easier to spot and inflict damage on targets.

