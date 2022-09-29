Fortnite: How to deal damage to opponents with a legendary weapon

Fortnite is all set to receive a fresh installment of weekly quests. Players will once again be able to earn up to 200,000 XP and rise through at least two levels. Most of these challenges are easy and can be completed in a single match. One such challenge is to deal damage to opponents with a legendary weapon.

This is one of the easiest tasks in the latest weekly quest. All that players have to do is acquire a legendary weapon and inflict 150 damage on opponents. Once complete, players will be awarded 20,000 XP. Since it is not mentioned, players can complete this task across different Fortnite matches.

RutgerK @RutgerK_ LEAKED



🗓️ Tomorrow (Thursday Sept. 29), 9 AM ET / 3 PM CET



Video Guide:



Explosive Goo Gun tomorrow?! And we need some target practice WHILE on a Zipline! This and more in the weekly challenges! LEAKED #Fortnite Seasonal Quests Week 2🗓️ Tomorrow (Thursday Sept. 29), 9 AM ET / 3 PM CETVideo Guide: youtu.be/be4X3OiyRcU Explosive Goo Gun tomorrow?! And we need some target practice WHILE on a Zipline! This and more in the weekly challenges! 🌴 LEAKED #Fortnite Seasonal Quests Week 2 🔫🗓️ Tomorrow (Thursday Sept. 29), 9 AM ET / 3 PM CET🔗 Video Guide: youtu.be/be4X3OiyRcU👆 Explosive Goo Gun tomorrow?! And we need some target practice WHILE on a Zipline! This and more in the weekly challenges! https://t.co/zfjCXgzWiu

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 has introduced a class of weapons that evolve with every kill. New Evochrome weapons automatically upgrade when players land a kill. The highest tier they can attain is mythic. Getting one's hands on a legendary weapon has never been this easy.

Dealing damage to opponents with a legendary weapon in Fortnite is an easy quest

If players time it right, they can accommodate more than one quest in a single match. To kill opponents with a legendary weapon, players need to land in a populous POI and follow these two major steps:

Acquire a legendary weapon

Deal damage to opponents

Acquiring a legendary weapon.

Players can upgrade their weapons on an upgrade bench. (Image via Fortnite.gg)

This is the most important step in completing the challenge. There are multiple ways to acquire a legendary weapon in Fortnite. The first is finding one in the floor loot. Players can find legendary weapons in rare chests and high-security vaults. They can also find legendary weapons in supply drops.

Another way to acquire a legendary weapon is by upgrading it. Players can pick up any weapon of any tier and can upgrade it to the desired rarity. However, they will need to spend gold bars. Players can upgrade their weapons on any upgrade bench across the Fortnite island.

The most exciting way to acquire a legendary weapon is by evolving an Evochrome weapon. Players can upgrade any tier of an evochrome weapon to the legendary tier by killing opponents. The weapons evolve by inflicting damage and can be found in floor loot across the island.

If players cannot find an Evochrome weapon, they can use a Chrome splash to get one. All they need to do is throw it on a chest and the weapon inside will evolve into an Evochrome weapon. This trick, however, only works on select weapons.

Dealing damage to the opponents

Players need only to use a legendary weapon to complete the challenge. (Image via Sportskeeda)

Once players have acquired a legendary weapon, all they have to do next is inflict damage on opponents. They need to deal 150 damage to their enemies. Since it is not mentioned anywhere, players can inflict damage on multiple enemies until they reach 150. They should be able to find enemies at any hot drop location on the Fortnite map.

Players can use any weapon of their choice. However, they should note that the weapon's rarity needs to be legendary. The challenge cannot be completed with a weapon that is either above or below the legendary tier.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far