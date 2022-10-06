Fortnite: How to deal damage to opponents with a Marksman Rifle from at least 75 meters away

In Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, there are currently two types of Marksman Rifles for players to use. One of them is the long-range Hunter Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle, while the other is the newly added Cobra DMR. In the right hands, they can be used to effectively suppress or eliminate a squad from far away.

One of the challenges for Season 4's third week involves using one of these weapons to inflict a total of 150 damage from at least 75 meters away. Considering that not every player is proficient at using these weapons, the task may be harder for some. Nevertheless, with perseverance, it can be completed in a single match.

How to deal damage to opponents with a Marksman Rifle from at least 75 meters away in Fortnite - A step-by-step guide

Here's a breakdown of how you can deal 150 damage to opponents that are 75 meters away using a Marksman Rifle in Fortnite:

Choose a safe drop location that's relatively far away from hot-drop zones and areas that see a lot of early-game fighting

Gear up with basic supplies and ensure that your shields are maxed out

Find a Hunter Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle or a Cobra DMR, any rarity will do

Next, rotate out of the area and look for signs of a gunfight

Approach the area without being seen and take the high ground

Mark the distance using the in-game marking feature to ensure that it's more than 75 meters

If two opponents are fighting, wait until one has been eliminated

When the winner goes to pick up the dropped loot, open fire to deal damage

Keep shooting until a total of 150 damage has been inflicted to complete this challenge

Keep in mind that, although this challenge can be completed with either the Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle or the Cobra DMR, the former is a more suitable weapon for the job. Despite having a low rate of fire and a painfully slow reload time, a single headshot with the Bolt-Action can deal upwards of 200 damage.

Since players only need to inflict 150 damage to complete this task, it can be accomplished with one shot. That being said, for those who do not have steady aim, the Cobra DMR is the better choice. With the ability to fire rapidly and 20 rounds available in its magazine, the odds of landing shots are higher.

Need a third option? How about some explosives?

Keeping aside the two aforementioned Marksman Rifles, there is a third option available as well in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4. Although this is not a traditional weapon, dealing damage with this weapon should count towards the progression of the challenge since it falls into the same category.

The weapon in question is none other than the Boom Sniper Rifle. It can be obtained by purchasing it from the NPC Rustler for 600 gold bars. This NPC can be found at the new Grim Gables POI that's situated next to The Flairship.

What makes this weapon so good is that players don't need to be precise with their shots. Landing a round next to an opponent, or within a small radius nearby, will inflict 75 explosive damage. If players do manage to directly shoot an opponent, they'll deal an additional 10 damage. Two indirect shots will be more than enough to complete this Fortnite challenge.

