Where to find Exotic weapons in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

Despite there being a definitive loot pool of weapons in Fortnite every season, the developers also like adding a few extras to the game. Unlike normal weapons, these can't be obtained from chests or even vaults. Exotics must be purchased with gold bars and are only sold by certain NPCs.

Be that as it may, they are some of the most powerful weapons in-game and are rightfully labeled as exotic. In the right hands, they can be used to "GG" half the lobby and easily take down experienced players.

Master Chief needs a weapon! (Image via Twitter/OTAKURIS)

Currently, in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, players can buy four exotic weapons from NPCs found on the island. Additionally, they can find a fantastic Mythic variant by defeating The Herald in combat. Here's the list:

Boom Sniper Rifle

The Dub

Shadow Tracker

Chug Cannon

The Herald's Burst Rifle

Exotic Weapons in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 - Location, price, and utility

Boom Sniper Rifle

Boom Sniper Rifle stays true to its name in-game (Image via Epic Games)

Staying true to its name, the Boom Sniper Rifle causes frequent commotion with every shot fired. Unlike other weapons in its class that require accuracy, players only need to shoot next to their intended target to inflict damage.

Each shot fired will deal 75 explosive damage to anyone within a small but lethal radius. It costs 600 gold bars and can be purchased from the NPC known as Rustler. She can be found at Shifty Shafts.

The Dub

The Dub can send opponents flying into the abyss (Image via Epic Games)

The Dub is best identified as a double-edged shotgun in Fortnite. If the user is not careful, they can send themselves flying into oblivion upon firing the weapon. Nevertheless, for those who know their way around shotguns in-game, this weapon has no equal.

It costs 600 gold bars and can be purchased from the NPC Mancake at Rocky Reels. Given that the area often sees a lot of intense fighting during mid-game, those planning to buy the weapon should be careful when doing so.

Shadow Tracker

Shadow Tracker is a silent but deadly pistol (Image via Epic Games)

Shadow Tracker is a one-of-a-kind pistol in Fortnite. Unlike other suppressed weapons that merely mask the sound of gunfire, this one can highlight opponents who have been shot. Since enemies can turn into Chrome blobs this season and move about rapidly, having them marked will come in handy.

At a low cost of 400 gold bars, Loopers can purchase the weapon from the NPC Sunbird. She can be found loitering about the premises of The Temple, a small landmark located northeast of Lustrous Lagoon.

Chug Cannon

Chug Cannon is great for healing the entire team (Image via Epic Games)

Chug Cannon is an exotic weapon unlike any other in Fortnite. It has unlimited ammo and only needs to regain charges before being used. During team fights, players can use this unity item/weapon to heal and restore the health/shields of all players in the squad.

Although Chug Cannon can be obtained by eliminating Llamas in-game, coming across one is rare. Thus, the easiest way to obtain one is by buying it from Kyle for 600 gold bars. The NPC can be found at The Chop Shop. It is located northwest of Logjam Junction.

The Herald's Burst Rifle

The Herald's Burst Rifle is lethal at mid-range (Image via Epic Games)

Although this weapon is not exotic in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, it deserves a place on this list. Loopers can only obtain the weapon by defeating The Herald in combat. Given her large HP pool, she remains undefeated in most matches.

Those who manage to best her in combat will be awarded The Herald's Burst Rifle. According to the community, it's lethal at shredding builds and beaming opponents from mid-range. It would seem that while the NPC is hated for turning things into Chrome, her weapon is rather popular in-game.

