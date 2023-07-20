Fortnite: How to deal damage to opponents with scoped weapons 

Mid-range warfare is the name of the game in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3. Although weapons like the FlapJack Rifle and Cybertron Cannon are deadly, they are no match for scoped weapons. Those with the ability to take steady aim and fire in controlled bursts will have the upperhand this season. As long as some distance can be maintained, fire superiority will be established.

That being said, as part of the "This Season" challenge for Week 7 in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3, players are being asked to deal damage to opponents with scoped weapons. Given that this task is combat oriented, players will be granted 30,000 experience points for completing it. On that note, this challenge may be a bit difficult for newcomers and beginners.

Step-by-step guide on how to deal damage to opponents with scoped weapons in Fortnite

To complete this challenge, players must do three things: Land in a Named Location that is a hot-drop zone, find a scoped weapon, and lastly, deal 2,000 damage to opponents.

1) Land at in the Jungle Biome

Check your surrounding while landing in the Jungle Biome (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

To start off with this challenge, you are going to need to land at a hot-drop location. With the introduction of the Jungle Biome, there are three Named Locations that are perfect for the task ahead, they are Rumble Ruin, Creeky Compound, or Shady Stilts. While all three of these Named Locations see a lot of early-game fighting, Creeky Compound is usually the most active one.

Keep in mind, only land here if you want to complete the challenge in the span of a single match. For newcomers or those who are not adept in combat, landing at the edge of the Jungle Biome is a safer option. If nothing else, you will not be swarmed by opponents mere seconds after landing.

2) Find a scope weapon and plenty of ammo

Stay crouched and move about when looking for scoped weapons (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Once on the ground, the first task is to find a scoped weapon. In Chapter 4 Season 3, there are two to choose from: Thermal DMR and MK-Alpha Assault Rifle. Both these weapons are good at mid-range and at times, long-range as well. However, this depends on how proficient the player is.

Given that you will be landing in the Jungle Biome, Thermal DMR will be somewhat of a better option. It will allow you to spot players with ease in the dense undergrowth. Also ensure that you have enough medium ammo to keep the weapon locked and loaded.

3) Look for targets and shoot them when the opportunity presents itself

Don't engage opponents unless you are sure of inflicting damage (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Once ready, venture out in search of opponents to inflict damage on. Given that scope weapons are best used at mid-range, there's no need to rush into the fray and get up close and personal. Find a nice shooting position and fire in controlled bursts at opponents when the opportunity presents itself.

For those who are unable to complete the challenge in the span of a single match, there's no need to panic. You will have until the end of Chapter 4 Season 3 to complete the task and obtain the experience points. There's no need to get yourself into sticky situations in-game to inflict extra damage on opponents.