Fortnite revolves around dealing damage and killing opponents. While nothing can match the feeling of tactfully eliminating an opponent, getting rewarded for doing just that does come close. The latest set of Seasonal Weekly Quests has one such challenge that rewards players with 20,000 XP.

This challenge requires players to deal damage to opponents with SMGs or Assault Rifles. They will need to inflict a total of 1000 damage, using either one of these weapons. Since it is not mentioned, players can complete this challenge across multiple Fortnite matches.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 has introduced many new weapons and has also brought back many fan-favorites. Players have multiple choices when it comes to using an Assault Rifle or SMG. Since each weapon deals damage at a different rate and has varying headshot multipliers, players will have to be mindful when it comes to choosing a weapon.

Fortnite: How to deal damage to opponents with SMGs or Assault Rifles - A step-by-step guide

This particular challenge is fairly easy and since it aligns with the gist of Fortnite anyway, players don't have to go out of their way to finish it. To complete this challenge effectively, players need to follow these two major steps:

Acquire a suitable weapon

Deal damage to opponents

Acquiring a suitable weapon

Players can land at any of these POIs (Image via Fortnite.gg)

While this is the most important part of the challenge, it shouldn't be difficult. Players can find SMGs and Assault Rifles in chests or as floor loot all across the map. Landing at a suitable location is an essential step to streamline this entire challenge.

Choosing the right location to land can significantly influence the results of a match. To complete this challenge quickly and easily, players should land in popular POIs and landmarks. Landing in a hot drop zone offers larger amounts of floor loot and increases the chances of encountering an opponent early on in the game.

Players can acquire any weapon within the AR and SMG class. While there are only two options for SMGs currently, players have many different ARs to choose from. For this challenge, they can choose any one of these weapons based on their playstyle.

Deal(ing) damage to opponents

Players can only use either an AR or a SMG (Image via Sportskeeda)

Once players have acquired a suitable weapon, all that's left to do is deal damage. They will need to inflict a total of 1000 damage using either of the weapons. If players land in a hot drop zone, they stand a chance of running into opponents frequently. Fortunately, they don't even need to eliminate the opponent.

Given the standard damage inflicted by players, they'll need to deal heavy damage to 5-7 different opponents. One handy trick is to engage in third-party combat. Players can also try their luck by dealing damage to wildlife that can be found all over the Fortnite island.

Since it is not mentioned, players can complete the challenge across different matches. They can also drop into the game's Team Rumble mode and attempt to complete this challenge.

It should be noted that the newly launched Cobra DMR is a marksman rifle and is not eligible for the challenge. Since this challenge doesn't require any added effort, competent players can complete other simple challenges alongside this one.

