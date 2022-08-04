Fortnite: How to deal damage while riding a Wolf or Boar

As players are aware, rideable mounts were added to Fortnite in Chapter 3 Season 3. They provide great mobility in exchange for some meat and mushrooms. With a bit of careful planning and timing, they can also be used to "boop" opponents and send them flying. However, for the most part, they are best suited for traversal needs.

Nevertheless, they can be used in a unique run-and-gun strategy. With a bit of practice, players will be able to dash into the fray, shoot a few rounds, and rotate to safety. Now, it seems that Epic Games has caught wind of this tactical maneuver.

Earn 15,000 XP in style by dealing damage while riding a Wolf or Boar (Image via Twitter/iFireMonkey)

Given how useful this technique is, they want every looper to be able to master it in-game. To sweeten the deal, they're offering 15,000 experience points as a reward to those able to complete the task.

Dealing damage while riding a Wolf of Boar is going to be a wild ride for players in Fortnite

To complete this Fortnite challenge, it'll be best to break it down into two parts. The first thing that players will want to do is find a mount. Based on the information currently available, Boars spawn in larger numbers on the map as compared to Wolves. This being the case, finding a Boar to use for the challenge will be easier.

Another neat aspect of the Boar is that it can be fed forageable items to keep it going in battle. Wolves, on the other hand, only consume meat. This will make it easier to keep the Boar alive while finding opponents to shoot. Once the Boar has been found and mounted, players should proceed to hot-drop locations.

Since the challenge requires players to deal a total of 500 damage, it may not be possible to complete it in a single match. However, given that the challenge doesn't specify who or what has to be damaged, players should be able to complete the task by shooting NPCs and other wildlife as well.

Tips to remember while using a Boar in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

There are two major things to remember when using a Boar during gameplay. Firstly, players should carry a stockpile of consumable items such as mushrooms or vegetables. They can be fed to the Boar to help keep them in the fight longer. While these items can be foraged on the go, it's best to have a reserve supply just in case.

Secondly, Fortnite players must avoid standing still for too long while shooting opponents. Since the mount is a larger target, it'll be easier for enemies to shoot back and inflict damage. Depending on how good a shot the enemy is, the mount or player can be put out of commission.

The best strategy is to flank attack and run away before the enemy can return fire. Although the damage inflicted will be minimal, the risks involved will be reduced substantially. With a bit of patience, this tactic can be mastered in no time.

