Fortnite: How to destroy structures with fire

Although being a pyromaniac is frowned upon in real life, in Fortnite, anything goes. Loopers are free to set fire to opponents, flora, and structures in-game. At times players set themselves ablaze as well, but it isn't too concerning as the damage isn't enough to get them eliminated.

That being said, learning how to use fire effectively in-game is a skill unlike any other. It can be used offensively, defensively, and even while rushing builds. Unfortunately, most players stick to more traditional means of combat and prefer using weapons.

Destroy structures in Fortnite with fire to earn 15,000 XP (Image via iFireMonkey/Twitter)

To encourage players to learn how to use fire in Fortnite, Epic Games is offering 15,000 experience points for completing a simple task. All players have to do is set fire to structures during a match. Here's how to go about doing this safely.

Destroy structures with fire and become one with the flame in Fortnite

There are two primary ways in which players can destroy structures with fire in Fortnite. Depending on the availability of the required items, either method can be used to complete the challenge.

1) Firefly Jars

Introduced to the game in Chapter 2 Season 3, Firefly Jars are best described as Hellfire encased in glass. Although they don't look dangerous at first, they can turn the landscape into a sweltering firestorm in mere seconds. Those unfortunate enough to get caught in the flames must act fast to make it out alive.

The best part about Firefly Jars is that they can be obtained from nearly anywhere on the map. All players have to do is look for fireflies and collect them. Finding a full stack in one spot will not be a problem, given their abundance.

Once obtained, players can stand at a safe distance and lob the firefly jars at wooden structures to burn them down. Since the challenge doesn't specify player-built structures, destroying pre-built ones will work as well. However, players need to be careful while throwing them, as a misthrow can spell disaster.

2) Gas Cans

Much like Firefly Jars, Gas Cans were introduced to the game in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 as well. With vehicles being added in at the same time, having Gas Cans to refuel them was logical and added a touch of realism to the game.

Gas Cans can be found all over the map, and acquiring these items won't be a challenge for players. Despite being a safety hazard, they can also be found within houses. It's unclear whose idea it was to leave flammable materials lying around wooden structures in-game.

Unlike Firefly Jars which can be thrown and ignited on impact, Gas Cans have to be shot, following which they ignite and explode, creating a fire in a small radius. To complete this challenge using this item, players can either shoot one that's already near wooden structures or place one and shoot it. Either method works as long as it's done from a safe distance.

