Fortnite: How to destroy Supply Drones at Hot Spots

Supply Drones were reintroduced to Fortnite at the start of Chapter 4. They contain high-tier. In any given match, they can be found in three random POIs that are marked as Hot Spots. While they are found in groups, they tend to be scattered across a POI. Nevertheless, as mentioned, for those looking for extra loot, bringing one or two Supply Drones down can make a lot of difference in combat.

That being said, as part of the "Transformers Quests" for week 2 in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3, players will have to destroy a Supply Drone at a Hot Spot. Although this quest is not hard per se, things can get out of hand depending on where the Hot Spot is located during the match. Thankfully, players will be compensated with 30,000 experience points upon completion of the task.

Step-by-step guide on how to destroy Supply Drones at Hot Spots in Fortnite

To complete this challenge, players must do two things: Land at a Hot Spot and shoot down a Supply Drone.

1) Land at a Hot Spot at the start of a match

Avoid landing at Hot Spots located within the jungle biome (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

In every match, a total of three Hot Spots will be present on the island. They will only form in POIs and the way to spot them is by checking the color of the POI on the minimap. Their names will be highlighted in yellow to make it easier to identify them.

Depending on your level of proficiency in combat and understanding of loot-rotating during the early-game, avoiding certain POIs will be for the best. That said, given that Hot Spots often attract more players than usual, this decision will have to be made on the spot. If you feel confident to land at a hot-drop Hot Spot POI, then go for it, otherwise wait until the next match to find a more desirable Hot Spot POI.

2) Find a weapon with which to shoot down Supply Drones

Look for a mid-range weapon or use a pistol for pin-point accuracy (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Once on the ground, do not go after Supply Drones right away. Find decent loot and gear-up before venturing out to shoot them. As mentioned, you will not be alone in the POI especially if it falls within the vicinity of the jungle biome. Keep in mind that the quest only tasks you with shooting down Supply Drones and not collecting the loot/items that they drop.

Once the Supply Drone has been shot down, rotate out of the POI if things get too hot or if opponents are being too aggressive. There's no use in being eliminated during the early-game and getting sent back to the lobby.

