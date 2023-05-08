Fortnite: How to earn Reboot Rally rewards without a friend in Chapter 4

Fortnite Reboot Rally is a program that intends to bring old players back to the video game. It grants cosmetic items to everyone who "rallies" old players and turns them into returning players. However, this is rather difficult as Fortnite still has many active players. Fortunately, there is a trick that can be used to earn these exclusive cosmetics without a friend.

As many players are aware, it's very easy to enter Fortnite bot lobbies. These lobbies can be used to complete Reboot Rally and earn all four cosmetic items for free.

This article will explain everything you need to know about this process. Keep in mind, however, that these cosmetic items are available for a limited time. The program ends on May 30 at 9 AM Eastern Time, and you won't be able to unlock the cosmetics after this date.

Fortnite Reboot Rally can be easily completed without a friend

Rebooting players can be quite difficult sometimes (Image via Epic Game)

As mentioned earlier, Fortnite players need to bring back a player who has been inactive for the past 30 days to earn Reboot Rally rewards. Many players are still active and cannot be brought back due to it. Additionally, players who've stopped playing no longer want to come back.

Fortunately, free cosmetic items can be earned by joining a Fortnite bot lobby. There are two methods of joining bot lobbies, but only the method with a new account works for this process.

Fortnite bot lobbies can also be used to quickly level up the Battle Pass (Image via Epic Games)

To join a bot lobby, you need to create a new Epic Games account and team up with it. After you add the new account to your friend list, you simply need to use the "Rally" button to make it eligible for the Reboot Rally program.

After this, you must enter a match with the rebooted account and complete Reboot Rally quests. However, as soon as you enter the match, you should leave the game with your new account. This ensures that the new account doesn't level up, which means you can use it always to enter bot lobbies.

Playing against bots is extremely easy and doesn't require a lot of effort (Image via Epic Games)

Unfortunately, the method to enter Fortnite bot lobbies by adding premade bots doesn't work for Reboot Rally. These accounts cannot be rallied, making them unusable for the program.

If you don't own a second device, you can use your new account on GeForce Now or Xbox Cloud Gaming. These services are free and allow you to play Fortnite no matter where you are. Additionally, Fortnite is now available on Amazon Luna, which is free for Amazon Prime members.

