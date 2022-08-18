How to eliminate Fortnite opponent with junk rift

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 has entered its 11th week. With it comes a fresh installment of the season's Weekly Quests. One of these challenges requires players to eliminate an opponent with a junk rift, the reward for which is 15,000 XP.

Users can efficiently complete this challenge by throwing a junk rift at an opponent. Upon collapsing, the junk rift will act as a portal through which debris and other heavy objects like rocks will fall onto the enemy, thus eliminating them. Loopers need to kill only one player.

Fortnite update v21.30 unvaulted junk rift. It inflicts impact as well as shockwave damage on gamers.

The rift also spawns ammo and materials. It spawns in floor loot and can be found across the map. Players can also harvest material from the props that fall out of the rift.

Guide to eliminate users using junk rift in Fortnite easily

This challenge is one of the easier ones and can be completed in the Fortnite Battle Royale mode. Individuals may complete the task by following these easy steps:

Upon entering a match, they have to land at a populous/hot drop zone. Loopers can land at their desired spot, but landing at a dense location improves the chances of completing the challenge.

After landing, they should acquire a juk rift and a secondary weapon.

Once acquired, gamers must come across an opponent. They should remember that completing the challenge in close range with the opponent can also inflict damage on themselves.

Once players have spotted an enemy, they need to simply throw the junk rift in their direction. The rift should land near or on the opponent for the most impact.

Once the rift collapses upon striking, heavy props will fall on the opponent. Users need to complete this task only once.

Since junk rifts were recently unvaulted, the Fortnite developers will push them into the loot pool. Loopers shouldn't have difficulty acquiring a junk rift, which can easily be found inside floor chests.

Gamers can also purchase them from NPCs located across the island.

Although the challenge is fairly easy, players can use certain tricks to improve their chances of completing the task in a single attempt. They should take up the quest at the beginning of a match or towards the final circle.

The first scenario provides for a large opponent population to attack, while the second one provides a relatively small area to attack users.

Both these scenarios give people an advantage. Another trick is to attack unsuspecting opponents. Loopers can melee attack enemies healing themselves, reviving teammates, or just opening chests.

This, however, will require time. Fortnite gamers can also third-party and attack opponents engaging in combat.

This is an easy task. If players time it right, they can afford to complete an additional challenge along with this one. They can complete a couple of challenges like emoting at the Reality Tree and opening a supply drop in a single match.

While it is possible, users should focus on completing a single task and proceed to the next one only if the storm circle is yet to enter its final stages.

