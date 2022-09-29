The latest Chrome mechanics that have been added to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 are taking the island by storm. While some state that it's a ripoff of Splatoon, a good portion of the community feels that the statement is untrue, despite certain visual similarities.

Covering one's character in Chrome during combat is one of the best things to do in-game this season. Sadly, not everyone has embraced this new mechanic. Due to this, the developers have put forth a challenge for players to complete in exchange for XP.

Eliminate opponents while Chromed to earn 20,000 XP in Fortnite (Image via iFireMonkey)

Those who manage to eliminate three opponents while Chromed will be rewarded with 20,000 XP. While the task can be slightly difficult, it can be completed with a little bit of effort. With that being said, it's time to get Chromed and find enemies to shoot down.

Fortnite: How to eliminate opponents while Chromed - A step-by-step guide

Chromed up and ready for combat (Image via Twitters/AndreyVAnt)

Find Chrome Splash and use it before engaging an opponent

For mobility and better shooting angles, turn into a blob and flank them

Once in a superior firing position, revert to normal Chromed form and open fire

Eliminate an opponent to progress further in the challenge

Repeat this process two more times to complete the task

Players should remember that weapons and items cannot be used in the Chrome blob form. While this may seem disadvantageous, the boosted mobility more than makes up for the lack of firepower and utility. Additionally, when Chromed, players are able to mitigate incoming fire damage and slowly regenerate health over time.

For those unaware, Chrome Splash can be acquired from floor loot and Chrome chests. Players can also destroy Chromed trees to obtain the item. Using a Harvesting Tool or Repair Torch to harvest it is a great option.

Chrome is spreading rapidly and uncontrollably

According to leakers, just like how the Cube Queen's corruption spread across the island in Chapter 2 Season 8, a similar fate will befall the island in the ongoing season. Unfortunately, a timeline is yet to be put into place.

Distorted image of Polluted Pictures, Rocky Reels' potential Chromed version (Image via Twitter/epicfortnitefa1)

Although Chrome has shown no signs of spreading at the moment, a few leaked images have showcased just how bad things are about to get. A user on Twitter by the name of epicfortnitefa1 managed to obtain pictures of a Chromed version of Rocky Reels. Here's what the user had to say:

"Here is our first (scuffed) in-game look at the chromeified Rocky Reels. As a reminder, it will be renamed Polluted Pictures later in the season. This change will also chromify the Mancake NPC, causing them to be aggressive and have more HP."

Following this logic, it may be possible that, over time, all of the island's NPCs may become aggressive and attack players on sight. Taking into consideration that Chrome has just crossed the stream southwest of Shimmering Shrine, it'll be a while before Mancake turns evil.

Chrome spreading towards Rocky Reels (Image via Fortnite.GG)

With all that being said, it's left to be seen how the storyline pans out. Perhaps, after the first major update of the season, a clearer image of the situation unfolding will become visible to the community.

