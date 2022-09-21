Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4: Rocky Reels is on its way to be destroyed, again

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 brought back a lot of Chapter 1 locations. When the map flipped, it was revealed that much of the original map was on the underside of the Chapter 2 island and many POIs had returned. Places like Shifty Shafts and Greasy Grove were right back where they had always been.

Rocky Reels was a location that had returned, but not totally in the same fashion. It was originally called Risky Reels and was not in the same location. It was in the grass biome instead of the desert, but it was, for all intents and purposes, the same place.

Risky Reels quickly became a punching bag for Epic Games, much like Tilted Towers, and the latest leaks suggest that Rocky Reels is about to face a similar fate.

Fortnite leak suggests Rocky Reels is in trouble once more

In Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, Rocky Reels was taken over by the Imagined Order and liberated a little while later. The POI managed to avoid any serious damage, but it doesn't appear that Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4's version will.

New chrome has covered much of the island and leaks suggest that it's going to continue covering the remaining untouched areas as the season progresses. Based on a leak from Epic Fortnite Facts, Rocky Reels will be one of the first POIs to get chromed. Similar to the Reality Tree's roots spreading across the island, it seems the chrome will do the same.

Epic Fortnite Facts🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈 @epicfortnitefa1 Fun fact: Here is our first (scuffed) ingame look at the chromeified Rocky Reels! As a reminder, it will be renamed to Polluted Pictures later in the season.



This change will also Chromeify the Mancake NPC, causing them to be aggressive and have more HP. Fun fact: Here is our first (scuffed) ingame look at the chromeified Rocky Reels! As a reminder, it will be renamed to Polluted Pictures later in the season.This change will also Chromeify the Mancake NPC, causing them to be aggressive and have more HP. https://t.co/Cit8XIVaK7

The leaker shared an in-game look at what Fortnite Rocky Reels will look like once it's covered in chrome and provided an update on the upcoming name change. Rocky Reels will reportedly be named Polluted Pictures in Chapter 3 Season 4.

The leaker also mentioned that Mancake will be covered in chrome and become more aggressive, potentially showcasing the chrome's effects on whatever it touches.

Mancake lives nearby (Image via Epic Games)

Polluted Pictures is an ominous name and doesn't bode well for the POI. Risky Reels was destroyed and it seems like Rocky Reels is headed for the same fate.

It's currently unclear exactly how it's going to get to that point, but it seems like it will follow this path:

Eventually, the Chrome will cover Rocky Reels. The chrome is currently at Shimmering Shrine, meaning that it's already pretty close. The Chrome will have adverse effects, possibly destroying the areas it covers. It will pollute the area at the very least. The newly destroyed area will be renamed with a more appropriate moniker "Polluted Pictures."

Evidently, the chrome is not exactly good for the island, so there's a real chance that everything it touches gets polluted. The chrome, along with Herald, have been set as the antagonists and they might be ecological ones. Instead of someone trying to steal the Zero Point, it seems as if something is trying to destroy the very island on which it resides.

As the Fortnite storyline progresses, things will become clearer through updates and weekly storyline quests. However, the current signs don't look particularly positive for the island.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far