Fortnite: How to eliminate a player with the first shot from the Prime Shotgun

With Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 now entering its tenth week, players are all set to receive the latest installment of Weekly Quests. Courtesy of the game's many leakers, these challenges were revealed beforehand and a majority of the players are aware and ready for what's to come.

One of these challenges is to eliminate a player with the first shot from the Prime Shotgun. Although it sounds difficult, it can easily be completed by first attacking the opponent with any suitable weapon and then finishing them off with a shot from the Prime Shotgun.

Fortnite Update v21.30 introduced the Prime Shotgun and the weapon was well received by the players, soon becoming a sought-after weapon for close range combat. Although the Prime Shotgun has some weird damage-dealing quirks, it outperforms any other weapon in its class.

A guide to easily eliminate a Fortnite player with the first shot of the Prime Shotgun

Players can complete the challenge in either the game's Battle Royale mode or Team Rumble mode. Given the ability to respawn, the latter provides better chances to complete this quest. Players can follow these easy steps to complete the task:

Once players have entered Team Rumble, they can drop at any desired location. In this game mode, the circle closes in fast, hence it is advisable that players drop within the zone.

Upon landing, players need to acquire a Prime Shotgun. It can be found in floor loot and chest spawns across the map. Acquiring any rarity of the weapon should suffice. Players should also get their hands on an another weapon like an AR or SMG.

Once players have suitable weapons, they can now proceed towards the enemy area, demarcated on the mini map with a line.

Once players are close to their opponent, they should inflict damage with the secondary weapon as acquired along with the Prime Shotgun.

Once that opponent has lost considerable health, players should switch the weapon with the Prime Shotgun and eliminate the player.

Players need to perform this task only once.

While the challenge can also be done in Fortnite's Battle Royale (BR), the certainty of players in a confined area, coupled with the ability to respawn and limited use of shield potions, makes Fortnite's Team Rumble the best mode to complete this challenge. However, if a player wants to complete the quest in BR, they can tweak some of the aforementioned steps and get the same results.

Given that the Prime Shotgun is one of the most recently introduced weapons in Fortnite, it can be found easily as floor loot and chest spawns across the map. Players shouldn't face any difficulty in acquiring this weapon. To improve their chances of completing the task, players should engage in close range combat and should use fast firing weapons like SMGs first before pulling out the Prime Shotgun for the finishing shot.

The Prime Shotgun is a semi-automatic close range weapon with a 4 shell magazine. It inflicts damage in the range of 76 to 96 damage per shot, depending upon the rarity and has a headshot multiplier of 1.65x. It is a Hitscan weapon that fires a spraed of 9 pellets. It has a reload time of 4.5 seconds, which is similar across all the rarities of the weapon.

Edited by Atul S