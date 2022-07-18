Where to find the Prime Shotgun in Fortnite

When it comes to raw combat power in Fortnite, the Shotgun has always dominated the game. These short-range weapons seriously damage opponents and can easily wipe out an enemy squad. Although opponents can no longer be one-shot, the damage output is still terrifying.

Since Chapter 3 began, the developers have added numerous shotguns to the loot pool. However, in the latest version of the game, v21.30, it would seem that they've added in the most powerful shotgun yet. Here's everything to know about the Prime Shotgun and where to find it in-game.

The Prime Shotgun is an apex predator in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Before discussing the stats of the weapons, it's best to mention where to find them. As with most weapons in the loot pool, the Prime Shotgun can be found in chests and floor drops. Since it starts with a common rarity, this much can be said with certainty.

Coming to the stats, the weapon is an absolute beast in close-range and mid-range combat. Based on the rarity, the damage scales from 75.6 (common) to 91.76 (legendary). Based on the stats shown in the leak, the weapon seems to have a headshot multiplier of 1.6x.

That said, the headshot damage scales from 124.73 all the way up to 151.47. Since the weapon is semi-automatic and has a fire rate of 1.05, players can deal a lot of damage quickly. However, the weapon also has a major drawback that affects the USP.

Based on the description, the Prime Shotgun deals more damage when fully loaded. Ironically, the weapon can only hold four rounds in its magazine. This means that to maximize the damage output, players will have to reload after every shot. This might become a bit troublesome since the reload speed is 4.05 seconds.

Is it worth using the Prime Shotgun in Fortnite Chapter 3?

Despite its limited magazine size, long reload time, and weird damage-dealing quirk, the Prime Shotgun is a beast in combat. Given its effective range and high damage, the weapon is perfect for pushing opponents back during a gunfight.

Shiina @ShiinaBR THIS NEW SHOTGUN IS SICK!!! THIS NEW SHOTGUN IS SICK!!! 🔥🔥 https://t.co/blpXjmNmWB

If the player can fire, reload, and fire again, the damage output will be maxed out every time. This will give them an enormous edge in the fight. If they are able to get close enough to land a headshot, the 1.6x multiplier will come in handy. While that's not enough to one-shot opponents, it'll deal considerable damage.

Given the pros and cons, is the weapon worth using in Fortnite? If the high damage and range aren't enough to convince players to use it, the bonus damage should be enough to sway loopers. While it can be argued that the quirk is not the best in-game, it can come in handy when needing to inflict some bonus damage in tough situations.

