Fortnite: How to eliminate players with Rare or better weapons

Since the dawn of the Fortnite Battle Royale mode, weapons have played a significant role in shaping the outcome of each match. However, not all weapons are created equal. Some are better than others in certain situations, while others are better in a general sense. Weapons range from Common all the way to Exotic and Mythic in rarity.

That being said, as part of the "This Season" challenge for Week 8 in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3, players will have to eliminate players with Rare or better weapons. Since this task involves combat, the risk-reward factor is greater than usual. Upon completing the challenge, players will be eligible to get 30,000 experience points.

Step-by-step guide on how to eliminate players with Rare or better weapons in Fortnite

To complete this challenge, players must do three things: Land at a Named Location that has a lot of loot or a Vault, find a Rare or better weapon by either looting or opening the Vault, and lastly, use the weapon to eliminate opponents.

1) Land at Named Locations to find Rare or better weapons

Named Locations have more loot in general and thus make it easier to find Rare weapons (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Two of the best Named Locations to find Rare weapons are Slappy Shores and Lonely Labs. Both of these POIs have above 20 chests and their own Capture Points. You can search the chests or claim the Capture Points to find a Rare weapon.

If you feel up to the task, instead of landing at the two aforementioned Named Locations, you can try your luck at Mega City or Brutal Bastion. In addition to chests, both of these POIs contain Vaults. Players will find the highest rarity weapons inside the Vaults. If you manage to find Keys, you can also claim weapons from Holo-Chests.

2) Use the acquired weapon to eliminate opponents

Ensure you're comfortable with the weapon you've acquired (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Once a Rare weapon of better quality has been acquired, the next task will be to find opponents to eliminate. Depending on where you decide to land, combat may get a bit extreme in the early-game itself. That said, if no opponents are in the Named Location you are at, you may need to venture out in search of them.

After an opponent has been found, if you decide to engage, ensure that they are eliminated outright. Merely inflicting damage will not suffice. You can use any item/weapons to damage them, but the final blow has to be done with Rare weapons or better.

The Kinetic Boomerang is perfect for jungle warfare (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

If you decide to take on the challenge at a Named Location within the Jungle Biome, try using the Kinetic Boomerang to complete the task quickly. It's deadly at mid-range and can be used to take out a single opponent with ease. The Thermal DMR is also a good choice when fighting in the Jungle Biome.