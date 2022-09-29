Fortnite: How to emote for 5 seconds in The Flairship

Emoting plays a huge role in Fortnite. In fact, it's so important that Epic Games felt it necessary to add in hundreds of them. While some are ultra-rare, others rotate in and out of the item shop from time to time.

Speaking of which, the developers have a rather fun challenge for players to complete this week. All they have to do is make their way to The Flairship and emote for five seconds.

Emote for 5 seconds in The Flairship to earn 20,000 XP in Fortnite (Image via Twitter/iFireMonkey)

Upon completing the task, they'll be rewarded with 20,000 XP. Considering that the task involves merely traveling and performing an emote, the award is well worth the time and effort. That being said, it's time to show off some rare emotes in-game.

Emoting for 5 seconds in The Flairship - A step-by-step Fortnite guide

It's time to Clean Sweep the deck of The Flairship (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Pick a suitable playthrough to attempt to land at The Flairship next to Rave Cave

Enter The Flairship and open the emote wheel

Pick any emote and perform it (traversal emotes are the best option)

Emote for five seconds to complete the task

Keep in mind that although Rave Cave and The Flairship have been in-game since Chapter 3 Season 3, both POIs are still very popular. Due to the vast amount of loot that can be found in the area, a lot of players rotate through it to gear up early and mid-game.

Such being the case, players have two options: land, emote, and rotate out of the area after collecting basic gear or stick around and wait for opponents to show up. If the latter strategy is employed, staying on high ground is ideal as it will provide a great line of sight.

Will The Flairship play a vital role in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4?

For those who remember, the Imagined Order set up these giant airships to defend important POIs. Once the war peaked in Chapter 3 Season 2, most of these POIs were burnt to the ground. Only this one survived.

Since the IO made its last stand at The Collider, The Seven had no reason to destroy the airship at Rave Cave. Once Chapter 3 Season 3 began, the entire airship was covered in graffiti and renamed The Flairship to stay true to the Vibin theme.

No Sweat? No Insurance! (Image via Twitter/HYPEX)

Fast forward to the current season. With Chrome slowly taking over the island, there'll soon be no safe place on land. However, up in the air, it's quite the opposite. Given how important being airborne has become, the island's defenders will hold on to The Flairship till the bitter end.

With all that being said, with POIs such as The Driftwood and No Sweat Insurance scheduled to move about the map soon, The Flairship may also join in. Considering that it's still air-worthy, it can very well be used as a mobile base in-game in time to come.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far