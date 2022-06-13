10 most popular Fortnite emotes of 2022

Emotes are some of the most sought-after cosmetics in Fortnite. Over the years, they've gone from simple movements and actions to dynamic sequences and patterns. Some have even integrated music from popular artists around the world.

In-game, emotes are used to share some laughs, creative interactions, fort-ographic moments, and even antagonize opponents or those defeated in battle. Here are some of the most popular ones being used by the community in 2022.

Note: The list has been created based on player feedback.

These emotes are currently the latest trend in Fortnite

10) Distraction Dance

Distraction Dance is relatively new and rather ordinary in nature. Players just stomp their feet on the ground and clap their hands while emoting. As per the information, the emote is based on the Henry Stickmin indie game series.

Although simple in nature, based on the emote's stats, it's clear to see that it has become extremely popular in the last few days. It would seem that the Among Us collaboration had more traction than anticipated. The good news is that the emote can still be obtained by purchasing a Star Pack on the Epic Games store.

9) Imperial March

It's hard to imagine how walking in a certain manner can result in the creation of a popular emote. And yet, it has happened. The Imperial March emote, which is part of the current season's Battle Pass, has quite possibly become the most used walking emote of all time.

It's a part of the Star Wars series and can be obtained for 7 Battle Stars on page 10 of the current Battle Pass. Nothing spells fear and dread better than donning the Darth Vader outfit and emoting in front of a downed opponent.

8) Orange Justice

Seeing Orange Justice ranked so high despite its age is rather surprising. The emote was first introduced to Fortnite in Chapter 1 Season 4. It is an exclusive Battle Pass item that can be unlocked at tier 26.

While the emote itself is entertaining, its origin story is somewhat of a downer. To this day, there's a debate raging somewhere on the internet as people try to reach a conclusion as to who the emote was based on. The contenders are Roy Purdy and "Orange Shirt Kid."

7) Floss

The word "floss" used to relate to dental hygiene, but nowadays, it's synonymous with two things: 'The Backpack Kid' and the dance move in Fortnite. Despite being added to the game way back in Chapter 1 Season 2, the emote has retained its popularity.

Sadly, it was a Battle Pass exclusive that was available to players who managed to reach tier 49. Suffice to say, getting the emote right now is next to impossible. Nevertheless, thanks to its popularity, players will be able to see this emote performed in-game for years to come.

6) Scenario

Most emotes in Fortnite range between 500 and 800 V-Bucks. Depending on their rarity, some are even cheaper. Generally, they do not break the bank or force players to spend too much. However, Scenario is an exception to this rule.

This emote was introduced to the game in Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 8 and was only obtainable by purchasing a Samsung Galaxy 10 series mobile. Taking into consideration the astronomical cost and limited availability, it's amazing to see this emote rank so high on the list.

5) Take The L

Take The L was an exclusive emote for Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 3. It was obtained by unlocking tier 31 of the Battle Pass. To date, no other emote is as antagonizing as this one.

Players use it liberally after eliminating a player or while watching them try to crawl to safety. Despite it being a silly dance with the character creating an L-shape with their finger on their forehead, it will likely remain popular for many more chapters in-game.

4) Vibrant Vibin'

Vibrant Vibin' is a Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Twitch Drop that was available at the start of the new season. It was free to obtain when released as a promo but will likely be added to the Item Shop in time.

The emote itself is nothing out of the ordinary, but it does feature some smooth dance moves, loud music, and a lot of RGB disco lights. While it is popular at the moment, it's unlikely to retain a spot on the top ten list for very long.

3) Best Mates

Best Mates was added to the game as a Battle Pass exclusive in Chapter 1 Season 3. It could be obtained by unlocking it at tier 63. Back in the day, the emote was popular due to its silly dance. However, following the Fortnite update of 11.40, things changed for the better.

After the update, the emote went from merely dancing and allowed players to traverse the landscape as well. OG Loopers can be seen showing off this feature quite frequently in-game.

2) It Is Finished

It Is Finished is an emote that can be obtained on page six of the current Battle Pass. It costs seven Battle Stars to unlock and has slowly started to rise in popularity. Although there's not much in terms of showboating, the emote itself feels good.

The simple task of plunging a sword into the ground and kneeling in front of it is enough to get the community going. When used with certain Knight Outfits, this emote will have an entirely different feel to it.

1) Fresh

Fresh truly is an "OG" emote unlike any other. Introduced in Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 2, the emote cost 800 V-Bucks when it was listed in the Item Shop. Based on the Carlton Dance from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air by actor Alfonso Ribeiro, it has remained popular to this day.

Unfortunately, the emote will never be listed in the Item Shop due to a lawsuit filed against Epic Games. This is unfortunate since many players will miss out on it. However, on the flip side, this makes the emote one of the rarest in-game.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far