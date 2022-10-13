Fortnite: How to find and eliminate a Bounty Target with a Sniper Rifle or Marksman Rifle

Hunting down Bounty Targets for Gold Bars in Fortnite is an extremely enjoyable task, and the entire process from start to finish is an adrenaline rush. From tracking down the target to eliminating them, it's all one majestic orchestrated symphony of death. That said, Bounty Targets manage to get away unscathed at times.

Nevertheless, since each bounty is only worth 100 Gold Bars, players can call it a day and get on with the match. However, in week three of Chapter 3 Season 4, Epic Games is sweetening the deal by offering 20,000 XP to eliminate the Bounty Target. While this may seem challenging, there are ways to get the job done.

Find and eliminate a Bounty Target with a Sniper Rifle or Marksman Rifle to earn 20,000 XP (Image via Twitter/iFireMonkey)

How to find and eliminate a Bounty Target with a Sniper Rifle or Marksman Rifle in Fortnite - A step-by-step guide

Follow these easy steps to find and eliminate a Bounty Target with a Sniper Rifle or Marksman Rifle in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4:

Pick a quiet location that has a Bounty Board in the vicinity (Fort Jonesy, Last Legs, and Synapse Station are good options).

Land and find supplies and a secondary weapon.

Shield up and look for a Sniper Rifle and/or a Marksman Rifle (any rarity will do).

Find heavy and/or medium bullets to ensure there's enough ammunition.

Approach a Bounty Board and interact with it.

If the target is not nearby, refer to the map to find the exact location (remember to be quick as the bounty will expire in six minutes).

Rotate towards the target and keep a low profile to avoid being ‘third-partied’ by other players.

Find a good vantage point that offers a clear line of sight.

When the Bounty Target comes into view, open fire until they have been eliminated.

Keep in mind that although a Marksman Rifle offers more bullets per magazine, the recoil makes the weapon 'bounce' about while being fired. This will make hitting the target multiple times rather difficult. For this reason, it's highly recommended that players try and use the Sniper Rifle in Fortnite.

Although it requires a higher level of skill to use, a single headshot will eliminate the target outright. This will save players the trouble of chasing after the target or giving away their position to nearby opponents. That said, players are free to decide for themselves how they want to approach this challenge.

Is it worth completing Bounty Boards in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4?

Jaykey 👑 @JayKeyFN



If you didn't already know you can not only find gold in cash registers but you can also find great loot if your lucky and that's exactly what happened to u/HeggerTheHorrible



Have you found a gold scar in a cash register?



Season5 #Fortnite Cash Register Jackpot 🤑If you didn't already know you can not only find gold in cash registers but you can also find great loot if your lucky and that's exactly what happened to u/HeggerTheHorribleHave you found a gold scar in a cash register? #Fortnite Season5 #Fortnite Cash Register Jackpot 🤑If you didn't already know you can not only find gold in cash registers but you can also find great loot if your lucky and that's exactly what happened to u/HeggerTheHorribleHave you found a gold scar in a cash register? #FortniteSeason5 https://t.co/iwFo4E5SBg

Since Bounty Boards can be used to farm Gold Bars, most players assume that it's the best way to obtain this resource in Fortnite. However, contrary to popular belief, this is not the case. Successfully eliminating the Bounty Target will grant players only 75 Gold bars.

When compared to the number of Gold Bars that can be easily farmed from Cash Registers and Safes without getting involved in combat, Bounty Boards are a waste of effort. One may argue that the thrill of the hunt is all that matters, but that outlook is not shared by everyone in the community.

Hopefully, Epic Games will one day boost the amount of Gold Bars players get upon eliminating Bounty Targets. As it currently stands, the time and effort invested are not rewarded well.

