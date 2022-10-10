All Bonus rewards in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

The Battle Pass for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 is divided into two main sections. The first part rewards players with cosmetic items until they reach level 100. From that point onwards, they can spend another 500 Battle Stars unlocking the Bonus rewards from level 101 to 200.

While there aren't too many bonus rewards for players to unlock, unlocking them all is a feat in itself. Considering how slow the XP grind can get, reaching level 200 is not an easy task. Nevertheless, for those that do, here's what they can expect to find at the end of the Battle Pass.

List of Bonus rewards in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 and how to unlock them

Currently, there are a total of 25 Bonus rewards for players to unlock in this season's Battle Pass. Here are the steps needed to unlock them:

Reach level 100 in the Battle Pass

Unlock all basic 100 cosmetics rewards in the Battle Pass

Start leveling up and progress towards level 200

Save up Battle Stars and use them to unlock all Bonus rewards in one page to progress to the next

While it may take some time to grind XP and unlock all cosmetics in the Battle Pass for Chapter 3 Season 4, it will definitely be worth it in the end. On that note, here's a list of all the Bonus rewards and number of Battle Stars required to unlock each one:

Bonus Rewards

Page 1

Bear-ception at its finest (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Twyn (Xenon Espionage) - Style

Dirtbike Challenge - Emote

Paradigm (Aurora Battlesuit) - Style

Hexture - Wrap

Grriz (Wild Beary Grriz) - Style

Page 2

This hairdo is on point (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Spider-Gwen (Gwen Stacy) - Style

Paradigm (Nanofiber Suit) - Style

Lennox Rose (Bubblegum Punk) - Style

Twyn (Pastel Stryder) - Style

Reality Falls - Contrail

Page 3

Meow Skulls is the coolest character this season (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Paradigm (Celestial) - Style

Meow Skulls (Celestial) - Style

Lennox Rose (Celestial) - Style

Spider-Gwen (Celestial) - Style

Bytes (Celestial) - Style

Page 4

Beware the influence of Chrome (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Spider-Gwen (Spectral) - Style

Bytes (Spectral) - Style

Lennox Rose (Spectral) - Style

Meow Skulls (Spectral) - Style

Paradigm (Spectral) - Style

Page 5

A golden Spider-Gwen looks amazing (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Lennox Rose (Aurelian) - Style

Meow Skulls (Aurelian) - Style

Bytes (Aurelian) - Style

Paradigm (Aurelian) - Style

Spider-Gwen (Aurelian) - Style

While each page requires 100 Battle Stars to unlock all the cosmetics there, the breakup is different for pages one and two. The Styles on Page 1 of the Bonus rewards cost 20, 30, and 25 Battle Stars when viewed from left to right. At the same time, the Emote and the Wrap cost 15 and 10 Battle Stars, respectively.

On Page 2, the Bonus rewards are all styles and range between 15 and 30 Battle Stars each. The lone Contrail, which sits on the lower right hand side of the page, costs 10 Battle Stars. The three remaining pages contain five Styles each, priced at 20 Battle Stars per Style.

While the Bonus rewards are not all that great considering the color patterns have been repeated year after year, they will add some flavor nevertheless.

