How to reach Level 200 quickly in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

Now that Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Super Styles are out, players have got only one thing on their mind: to reach level 200 quickly. While a greater part of the community go after it towards the end of the season, those who want to diligently put in hours often start early.

Each Fortnite Battle Pass offers a series of Super Styles that can be claimed once players crosses level 100. However, these cosmetic items demand much more XP than those at earlier pages of the Battle Pass do. While players can go beyond level 200 in any season, they can't claim anything else.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season Battle Pass is governed by the same reward mechanics as its pecedessors upto level 200. Players need to earn 80,000 XP to level up and a total of 7.92 million XP to reach level 100.

Fortnite players can claim Battle Pass upto level 200

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Super Styles are unlike any other till date, and are thoughtfully designed and esthetically pleasing — especially Spider-Gwen. Players are excited to have received new styles for the Battle Pass skins that do not follow the old designs.

These have prompted a sense of urgency in players and everybody wants to reach level 200 as soon as they can. While accomplishing it can be ardous, the following tricks can help them level up quickly:

Weekly quests and challenges

There is a strong reason as to why this tip has become a cliche. Players often overlook challenges and don't really complete them. Fortnite offers a plethora of well-rounded quests that reward XP and these challenges can easily be completed in Battle Royale mode, well within a match, too.

Challenges and quests rotate on a regular basis and are often supplemented by Accolade XP, Supercharged XP, and other similar rewards. If players diligently complete the assigned tasks, they can get enough XP to reach level 200. To add to it, they can go beyond the Battle Royale and explore the Creative Mode as well.

Fortnite Creative offers a plethora of community-designed maps and mini games. Players can find and play different modes and earn XP while having fun. One great trick to easily earn XP is to party up, which is something players often overlook. Teaming up can help them complete complicated challenges and earn XP by assisting others.

Glitches

In recent times, exploiting glitches has become the go-to method for players who are looking to level up quickly. This has become the fastest way to reach level 200 as all that players need to do is complete some Accolade tasks and play a few matches. For this, they are often rewarded handsomely.

However, there's a caveat. Glitches often flout the game's policy on free XP, hence they are taken down. This is where players face a delimma as by the time they get to a sure-shot glitch, it is taken down. But players who are proactive and always on the lookout for such opportunities often get away with it. Readers can follow this link to stay updated with new glitches.

