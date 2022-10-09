Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4: Will Klombos ever return?

Klombos are fan-favorite animals in Fortnite Battle Royale. They appeared in the game during Chapter 3 Season 1 but haven't been seen since the end of that season. While many players wonder whether Klombos will ever return to the game, Epic Games hasn't revealed many details.

Fortunately, there have been a few leaks that reveal important information about these adorable animals. Considering how much players love them, Epic will likely bring them back in Chapter 3.

This article will reveal everything we know about Klombos and their return to Fortnite Battle Royale. The article will also include the most recent leaks about these animals and some changes Epic Games might make to them.

Many players want Klombos to return to Fortnite

The first Klombo was released to the game in Chapter 3 Season 1 (Image via Epic Games)

When Chapter 3 Season 1 was just released, Epic Games added a lot of new content to the game. The entire island flipped, and players got access to a new map, new gameplay mechanics, and many other new features.

The season eventually brought Klombo, a massive new animal. Despite its size and strength, Klombo wasn't hostile. It was friendly towards the players and was even giving them gifts.

Unfortunately, the animal stayed in the game for only a couple of weeks and was vaulted with the release of Chapter 3 Season 2. Since then, players have wondered if Klombos will ever return to the game.

Klombo is a fan-favorite animal in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

During Chapter 3 Season 2, there was a leak that indicated the return of Klombo. Epic Games has reportedly made some significant changes to the animal, meaning it will return to the game at some point.

However, players will be disappointed that Epic has made Klombos killable. In Chapter 3 Season 1, players were not able to eliminate them, but it appears that the new version of the animal will not be invincible.

HYPEX @HYPEX Epic are working on making Klombos killable, as of now they're working on making them drop a special version of meat and 15 different types of loot including: Ammo, Mats, Consumables & maybe weapons. That's why they added that "NPC Meat" item yesterday. Epic are working on making Klombos killable, as of now they're working on making them drop a special version of meat and 15 different types of loot including: Ammo, Mats, Consumables & maybe weapons. That's why they added that "NPC Meat" item yesterday. https://t.co/ARX5WZjsjN

Considering that the leak comes from HYPEX, the most reputable Fortnite data miner, this will probably happen at some point.

Epic Games has also worked on adding a special loot that the animal will drop in the future. Due to this, it's almost 100% confirmed that Klombos will return to Fortnite Battle Royale. Unfortunately, no one knows when this will happen.

The Klombo history

Klombo hasn't been in the game since March 2022 (Image via Epic Games)

Klombo was first spotted in the Fortnite Chapter 3 trailer. The chapter was released in early December 2021, but Epic Games didn't release the animal until January 18, 2022.

The name "Klombo" comes from a Reddit user named Graphenegem. As soon as he saw a screenshot of the unknown animal, the user posted this comment:

"I shall call him Klombo. I want a plush of him."

Epic Games ended up using Klombo as the animal's name, which was amazing. Unfortunately, Klombos stayed in the game until March 2022 and was vaulted with the release of Chapter 3 Season 2.

In Season 3 of the current chapter, players spotted a Klombo skeleton in the snow near the Behemoth Bridge. Since then, there hasn't been any update on these adorable animals. However, players are hoping Epic Games will release them soon, possibly in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 5, which is scheduled to come out in early December.

