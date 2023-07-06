Fortnite: How to flip a vehicle

Despite being able to tame and ride Raptors into battle in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3, many players still prefer using the good old-fashioned means of moving about. From cars to bikes and even trucks, there are plenty of options to choose from. However, driving in-game is not the safety of activities to undertake. There's no telling when the vehicle will go off road and subsequently, off the side of a cliff.

That being said, as part of the "Purradise Meowscles" Challenge in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3, players need to flip a vehicle. Given that certain parts of the island feature uneven terrain, it shouldn't be too difficult to get this done. Upon completing the task, Battle Pass holders will be rewarded with the Calico Holiday (Wrap).

Step-by-step guide on how to flip a vehicle in Fortnite

To complete this challenge, players must do three things: Land in a POI or Landmark that has many vehicles to choose from, find uneven or rough terrain, drive the vehicle at an angle and force it to flip over.

1) Land at a POI or Landmark that has many vehicles to choose from

Do not rush to secure a vehicle - get loot first (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

The first step towards completing this Challenge is to land at a POI or Landmark that has plenty of vehicles to spare. While there are many at hand, finding rough and/or uneven terrain nearby as well will be of the essence.

That being said, a few good POIs at which to find vehicles are Kenjutsu Crossing, Steamy Springs, and Creeky Compound. When it comes to Landmarks, locations such as King's Launch, Fallow Fuel, and Drift Ridge are perfect for the task at hand.

2) Look for uneven terrain or cliffs

Find a vehicle that you are comfortable using (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

After entering a vehicle, look for uneven terrain or a cliff face. If you land at the aforementioned POIs or Landmarks, finding the same will not be a problem. Just remember to drive slow when getting into position. If the vehicle is going too fast, due to the speed it will be able to stay upright.

3) Drive the vehicle in such a way that it tilts to the side and flips over

Be careful when flipping a vehicle next to other teammates (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Once in position on the edge of a cliff or on uneven ground, try to position the vehicle sidewards and inch forward to get it to tilt in one direction. If done correctly, it should tilt, roll over, and come to a stop in a few seconds. This is usually the case when using four-wheel vehicles.

For those using a bike, try to get air-time and flip mid-air to botch the landing. If done correctly, the bike will be laying in the ground sideways. This should count as being "flipped" as well. However, for the most part, doing it with a car will be the easiest.

Poll : 0 votes