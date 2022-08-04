Fortnite: How to gain shields while Emoting

Shields play a huge role in Fortnite. They keep players alive and provide them with much-needed protection from incoming damage. Although shields work like a charm, the addition of Overshield in Chapter 3 Season 2 was a welcome addition to defensive capabilities.

Given that they recharge over time, players can brush off some damage and emerge unscathed from battle. Nevertheless, shields are still the primary means of defense in-game. However, knowing how to recharge shields is not enough. That is why Epic Games came up with a wacky challenge for week nine.

Emote while gaining shields to earn 15,000 XP in Fortnite Chapter 3 (Image via Twitter/iFireMonkey)

To earn 15,000 experience points, players must learn how to gain shields (recharge them) while emoting in a match. As strange as it may seem, it's not that difficult, and there are numerous ways to get the job done.

Emoting while gaining shields in Fortnite Chapter 3 is bound to be amusing

There are three items that Fortnite players can use to complete this challenge easily. While only one of them is easily available, the other two may take a bit of searching.

1) Chug Cannon (easiest method)

The Chug Cannon is an exotic weapon in Fortnite. It was introduced in Chapter 2 Season 5 and soon became a staple for team healing. Given that it has unlimited charges, it ranks high in utility.

It can be bought from the NPC known as Kyle for 600 gold bars. He can be found at The Chop Shop, north of Logjam Lotus. Only five are in stock per match, so players will have to hurry.

To complete this challenge using a Chug Cannon, it's best to have two players on the team. While one player is emoting, the other should use Chug Cannon and shoot them with it to gain shields.

2) Jellyfish (easy method)

Another easy method to complete this Fortnite challenge is by fishing. This can be done solo or while in the squad. All players need is a fishing rod, pro-fishing rod, or harpoon gun. To save time and minimize effort, the latter two are preferable and superior options.

Once the necessary tool has been acquired, players need to find a fishing hole and fish until they find a Jellyfish. There are five types of Jellyfish in Chapter 3 Season 3. The easiest ones to find are Slurp Jellyfish and Purple Jellyfish.

Slurp Jellyfish can be found anywhere, while Purple Jellyfish can be found in and around the Launchpad POI. Once a Jellyfish has been caught, all players need to do is use it and start emoting immediately to complete the challenge.

3) Shield Keg (hard method)

Using a Shield Keg to complete this challenge is hassle-free and straightforward. Since shields keep replenishing for a while, players have time to emote at their own leisure. The only problem is finding one of these on the island.

Players will have to search high and low before finding one. Given that this is very time-consuming, it would be best to skip this method in favor of the other two. In fact, simply consuming a Klomberry and emoting immediately after is going to be easier.

