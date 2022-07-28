Fortnite: How to damage an opponent with a weapon obtained from fishing

At the start of Fortnite Chapter 2, fishing mechanics were added to the game. Players can now use fishing rods, harpoon guns, and explosives to catch fish in Epic Games' battle royale title. As it stands, the pro-fishing rod is probably the best long-term utility item for this job. Nevertheless, whichever utility items players decide to use, they will be able to catch fish.

Fish come in all shapes, sizes, and rarities. Some can heal players when consumed, while others restore shields. Certain fish even provide more unique abilities like speed boosts and night vision. However, at times, fish aren't the only thing that players can come across while fishing.

Obtain a gun by fishing and use it to damage opponents in Fortnite (Image via Twitter/iFireMonkey)

Often, a weapon can be caught and pulled out of the body of water. While these mechanics have been around for a while, they've been overlooked a lot. This is why Epic Games is tasking players with obtaining a weapon by fishing and using it to inflict damage on opponents. Those who manage to complete the task can earn 15,000 XP.

Fishing in Fortnite is more rewarding than most players know

In most instances, when the word fishing is mentioned, one imagines sitting by the edge of a water body and casting out a line. However, in Fortnite, things are a lot different. Due to the fast-paced match, fishing in-game barely takes a few seconds per catch.

Depending on the utility item being used for fishing, the amount of time needed to catch something will vary. Players should use a pro-fishing rod or harpoon gun to complete this challenge easily. Fishing in spots close to the ocean will also give the best chance of finding high-tier fish and loot.

If a player is lucky, they'll be able to find a weapon within the first few tries. However, there's no guarantee that the weapon obtained will be of the desired rarity. Thankfully, finding a Rare weapon is easy enough to do in most instances. Here are a few good fishing locations in Fortnite Chapter 3:

Launchpad - Located far east of Sanctuary.

Loot Landing - Located north of Tilted Towers.

Lofty Lighthouse - Located northeast of Sleepy Sound.

Although finding a harpoon will not be easy, players should try and find one and damage an opponent to swiftly complete this challenge. However, it can be argued that the amount of time needed to find and secure a harpoon can be used to simply fish and find a weapon.

What types of fish are good in Fortnite Chapter 3?

While there are many to find, two, in particular, are extremely useful in certain situations. Floppers can be used to restore HP to full. Each one consumed provides 40 HP. The other useful fish on the list is Slurpfish. They provide 40 HP or shields as needed and can be used to max out both.

However, the best fish that players can find is a Jellyfish. Although they function similar to Slurp Fish, they have an AoE mechanic. All players (friends and foes) within the radius will receive 20 HP or shields when it's consumed. This comes in handy when wanting to heal the entire squad.

