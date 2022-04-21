Why Fortnite Squad games are unplayable (& how Epic Games can fix them)

Fortnite is known for its diverse culture towards providing equal platforms to compete. This also includes providing a variety of game modes and LTMs that keep the community active by reviewing the game regularly for better future results.

The early days of Fortnite presented players with game modes like Solos, Duos, Squads, and Team Rumble, which were the foundation of the game. These game modes still exist with other exciting modes.

Playing these modes allows loopers to team up with corresponding loopers who help communicate and build strategically in a Battle Royale match.

This is only possible with a cooperative team and mindful comms or pings (if voice chat is not available) while having fun in-game. Sometimes, this does not go according to these expectations due to the toxicity of bailing matches.

Fortnite Duo/Squad games are unplayable in Chapter 3

Loopers have been having difficulty enjoying team-based matches that rely heavily on teammates' cooperation. A destructive borderline is created between voice chat and non-voice chat players. Players tend to leave games in between during either Squads or Duos because their teammates don't have a mic.

Players can also not heavily depend on solos throughout their journey in Fortnite. This is considered sabotaging other teammates based on one's convenience.

The game provides loopers with various options for non-VC players that include pinging and marking every element presented in-game. Due to the community's flavor, toxicity and sabotaging have increased daily as loopers are not facing any consequences.

How can Epic Games fix this issue?

Epic can take action by having stricter rules towards sabotaging attempts where loopers will face the consequences. Fortnite has already developed a well-built anti-cheat program within the game, but leaving mid-matches on a daily basis should also be considered harmful.

Epic should provide strict penalties to players who either leave amidst matches or be AFK in-between rounds to prevent this. Epic can follow a system in providing a penalty. This could include restricting loopers from joining any game mode for a short period due to continuous effort in leaving matches or VC abuse.

This would make the community more cooperative and appreciative towards other players who want to play the game according to their convenience without anyone else doing harm. Minor changes and adjustments made by both the player-base and creator will result in stable gameplay.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar