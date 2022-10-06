Aquatic life has been present in Fortnite for quite some time now. Players can use a Fishing Rod, Pro Fishing Rod, or Harpoon Gun to catch aquatic creatures in-game. Once caught, they can be consumed raw to regain HP and shields.

Although there are numerous ways to regenerate HP and shields in-game, the process of catching fish can be satisfying. What's even more interesting is that players can even get some amazing weapons while they're at it. Unfortunately, not everyone cares about fishing in the metaverse.

Gain shields from Jellyfish, Shield Fish, or Slurpfish to earn 20,000 XP (Image via Twitter/iFireMonkey)

To make this activity more appealing to players, Epic Games is offering 20,000 XP as a reward to those who manage to gain 200 shields from Jellyfish, Shield Fish, or Slurpfish. That being said, it's time to kick back, relax, and catch some fish in Fortnite.

How to gain shields from Jellyfish, Shield Fish, or Slurpfish in Fortnite - A step-by-step guide

Fishing is as easy to learn as it can be in Fortnite. Listed below are the steps needed to get started:

Land at any POI/landmark that has a lot of fishing holes and fishing gear (Sleepy Sound is a good choice)

Before fishing, look for supplies and gear up (don't gain shields yet)

Secure the area and ensure that no opponents are within the immediate vicinity of the POI/landmark

Approach a fishing barrel and look for a Fishing Rod, Pro Fishing Rod, and Harpoon Gun

Once either one has been acquired, aim at the fishing hole and start catching fish

To complete this challenge, players will have to catch either four Shield Fish, five Slurpfish, or 10 Jellyfish

Consume the fish over the duration of the match until 200 shields has been gained to complete this challenge

Players should keep in mind that this challenge will likely not be completed in a single match. Since shields max out at 100, they will have to be drained once and then regained to finish off this challenge. With that being the case, it's best to complete this Fortnite challenge over the course of two separate matches.

For impatient players who want XP faster, they can risk getting shot at by opponents or aggravated NPCs to damage their shields deliberately. Alternatively, being attacked by wildlife will also work. Keep in mind that this method is dangerous and may result in an untimely elimination.

What is the fastest way to obtain fish in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4?

While Fishing Rods and Pro Fishing Rods are good for catching fish, the Harpoon Gun is by far the best option. The moment the gun is fired at a fishing hole, a fish will be caught and brought back to the player. Although it only has 10 charges, the speed at which it works compensates for any other disadvantage.

That being said, for those who don't enjoy fishing at all, they can find Slurpfish in Ice Machines spread all across the island. It must be kept in mind that, since this is a secondary source of obtaining fish, finding anything other than a Small Fry or Flopper is a miracle in itself.

