Fortnite: How to gather Forageables

Although items in the loot pool rotate from one season to another in Fortnite, some things don't change. For instance, vegetables can be found growing across the island at all times. This includes apples, mushrooms, cabbages, and corn, among other things. Loopers can consume these when in a tough spot to restore some HP.

However, given that they are found everywhere, no one takes note of them. Until players are in dire need, these poor vegetables are left to rot in a time loop for all eternity. They are shoved aside in favor of medkits and other healing items. Epic Games has taken note of this and has decided to do something about the situation.

Forage three items in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 to earn 15,000 XP (Image via Twitter/iFireMonkey)

To ensure that at least some vegetables are consumed during each match, the developers are tasking players with foraging for a few. Those who manage to gather three forageable items will receive 15,000 experience points. Here's how to become an expert in finding vegetables on the island.

Foraging for XP in Fortnite Chapter 3

The art of foraging is as basic as it gets. Even newbies who are playing the game for the first time will be able to grasp the mechanics almost immediately. The only difficult part is finding vegetables to forage. Given how large the map is, they are scattered all over the place.

Nevertheless, with so many variants of forageables to be found, running into one is not going to take long. However, it should be kept in mind that certain regions of the island have less forageable items than others. For instance, the desert biome and the northeastern part of the island are almost void of forageables.

In Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3, five forageable items are easy to come across on the island. Here's what they are and where they can be easily found:

Cabbage - Located southeast of Rave Cave at Happy Camper.

Mushrooms - Located all around the Bloom biome.

Corn - Located all in the corn fields at The Joneses and Sanctuary.

Klomberries - Located all around the map.

Fireflies - Located in and around water bodies.

To complete the challenge, all players have to do is walk up to the items and collect them. Once done, feel free to dispose of them if they are not needed. However, keeping Fireflies may just come in handy if players need to burn a house down.

Tips to remember while foraging in Fortnite

The most important thing that players need to remember is not to forage while in a fight. Opponents will take the opportunity to flank or push and secure a kill. Furthermore, knowing what to forage in a certain situation will make a huge difference.

For instance, Klomberries restore HP and shields, whereas other vegetables only restore HP. Knowing these subtle differences will come in handy during a match. In tough situations, players can rely on their foraging knowledge to ensure their survival on the island.

