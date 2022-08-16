Fortnite: How to get Gimmie Moire cosmetic item for free

Gimmie Moire is another free cosmetic item in Fortnite that can be earned by completing a simple challenge. The wrap is given as a reward to new and returning players, and is similar to the game's Refer-A-Friend program.

Epic Games has teamed up with Stream Elements to bring this unique reward to Fortnite Battle Royale. The process of obtaining it is rather simple as players simply need to play the game. However, the process of signing up for the challenge can be rather confusing.

In this article, we will explain how to obtain the Gimmie Moire Fortnite wrap, where to sign up for the exclusive challenge, and who it is available for.

Gimmie Moire wrap is a free Fortnite reward

The Gimmie Moire wrap is a free Fortnite reward that is given to new and returning players. This unfortunately means that active players cannot obtain it unless they create a new account.

The wrap is animated, which is why many players want it. However, in order to be eligible for it, players' accounts have to be inactive for 30 days. This is similar to the Refer-A-Friend requirement as these incentives are supposed to motivate players to either join the game or return to it.

If you haven't played Fortnite Battle Royale for 30 or more days, these are the steps you need to take to obtain the new wrap:

Open the Welcome to Fortnite challenge website.

Click on the Join button.

Click on the Allow button.

Give the website access to your Epic Games account.

Log in with a Twitch account.

If your account is not eligible for the Gimmie Moire Fortnite wrap, you will not be able to participate in the event. However, if you haven't been active, you will be able to earn the wrap by leveling up 10 times in the season.

Please keep in mind that the Gimmie Moire wrap requires you to gain 10 levels in Chapter 3 Season 3. This is not the account level, which means that the challenge cannot be completed over the course of multiple seasons.

You can log in to the event website to check your progress. Epic, however, has clarified that it may take up to 90 minutes for the progress to update.

Buy Gimmie Moire wrap from the Item Shop

The new Fortnite wrap can be earned by gaining 10 levels (Image via Epic Games)

The Gimmie Moire Fortnite wrap can be obtained for free by completing a simple challenge. However, it will be available to everyone at a later date. The video game developer has revealed that the item is not exclusive to the event.

At the moment, it is unknown when the new wrap will hit the Item Shop. However, we can expect the event to conclude with Chapter 3 Season 3, which means that the wrap could potentially come to the Item Shop in September 2022.

Considering that this is a Rare wrap, its price will probably be 500 V-Bucks. If you are an active player, you can create a new Fortnite account and sign up for the event with it. After leveling up 10 times, you will unlock the new wrap, but it will be added to the new account that you created.

