Fortnite: How to get the Gold Blooded Ace skin early in Chapter 4

The Gold Blooded Ace is a free Fortnite skin currently available in the game. It was released with the Most Wanted event and can be unlocked by completing special challenges.

The skin looks great, which is why so many players want to get it as soon as possible. Unfortunately, you need to gain 48,000 Infamy to unlock the skin, which cannot be done immediately.

The good news is unlocking the Gold Blooded Ace Fortnite skin early is possible. This article will explain all the steps you need to take to unlock the free skin early.

Gold Blooded Ace Fortnite skin can be unlocked early

The skin is available for a limited time through the Most Wanted event (Image via Epic Games)

The free Fortnite skin is only available during the Most Wanted event. The event began on Tuesday, February 14, with the release of the v23.40 update. It will end on February 28, giving players two weeks to unlock the skin.

The skin is part of a small Battle Pass-like progress system. Instead of Battle Stars, the system uses a new currency called Infamy for leveling. The only way to get Infamy is by completing exclusive quests released during the event.

On average, each quest grants around 1,000 Infamy, meaning you must complete nearly 50 quests to unlock the Gold Blooded Ace skin for free. Fortunately, you can unlock it early without having to complete any challenges. Here is how:

1) Open the Most Wanted event tab

The Most Wanted tab allows you to check all the info regarding the event (Image via Epic Games)

To unlock the Gold Blooded Ace Fortnite skin early, visit the Most Wanted tab in the main menu, the second tab. Head over there, and you will see all the important information regarding the event.

At the bottom of the screen, you will see your progress toward unlocking the free Fortnite skin. If you are not close to unlocking it, you can spend V-Bucks to obtain it early.

2) Buy rewards

It's possible to buy rewards using V-Bucks (Image via Epic Games)

While Epic Games released Most Wanted rewards for free, you must play Fortnite Battle Royale and complete various challenges to unlock them. However, if you have a lot of V-Bucks, you can unlock these free cosmetics with this currency.

To do so, press the Buy Rewards button in the bottom right corner of the Most Wanted event tab and choose how many rewards you want.

3) Unlock the skin early

The Gold Blooded Ace skin can be unlocked early (Image via Epic Games)

Each Most Wanted level costs 150 V-Bucks, meaning you will need to spend 1,800 V-Bucks to buy everything, including the Gold Blooded Ace. By spending this currency to unlock the skin for free, you will also unlock 11 other cosmetic items.

Keep in mind that the Gold Blooded Ace Fortnite skin may be released to the Item Shop at a later date. You can also complete a couple of quests to earn Infamy. Each Most Wanted level will save you 150 V-Bucks, so if you reach 12,000 Infamy, you will save 450 V-Bucks.

