Fortnite: How to get headshots against opponents

In Fortnite, good aiming skills and knowledge of the map are equally important. While there aren't many weekly challenges that revolve around precise gunplay, one such has been spotted amongst the week 3 challenge in Chapter 4 Season 3. For this, players will have to land headshots against opponents. In most shooters, a headshot is regarded as a definite kill.

However, in some games like Fortnite, a headshot may not be a confirmed kill but will deal massive damage. This can be attributed to a low weapon base damage and the amount of shields the enemy has on them.

Tips to get headshots against opponents in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3

Before you try landing headshots against opponents in Fortnite, you need to find an appropriate weapon. Now, you can technically land a headshot with any armaments, but it depends upon the weapon's effective range. For example, you won't be able to land a headshot with a shotgun at long ranges.

If you want to guarantee headshots, which are primarily effective at longer ranges, ensure you get your hands on a sniper or an assault rifle in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3. Once you've acquired these weapons, here's what you need to do:

Assuming that you're at a considerable distance from the enemy, always aim down the sights. While this might reduce your peripheral vision momentarily, it will make you more accurate.

If you're using a sniper rifle or a DMR, use the lines on the scope to gauge the distance the enemy is at and place your crosshair slightly above their heads. This is because the bullet drops over long distances. So if you aim for their head, the bullet might end up hitting their body.

Alternatively, if you're using an assault rifle, you won't be able to zoom in too much, so try moving closer to your target.

Always remember that it's easier to shoot while standing still than moving and firing in bursts. That way, you will always have the first shot accuracy, and you will get time to compensate for the weapon recoil.

Lastly, always keep your crosshair placed at body level. Since weapon recoils usually push the gun upwards, you can use it to your advantage and let the recoil help you bag that headshot.

Once you take all these tips into account, you will be landing headshots in no time. If you're new to shooters like Fortnite, it might take some time to get used to this. Once you do, you'll see yourself landing headshots in the game regularly.

To complete this weekly challenge, you must land around 10 headshots. Once you do so, you will be rewarded with 40,000 XP. This will help you level up in the game. Upon completing a level, you will receive 5 Battle Stars. You can then use these Battle Stars to unlock cosmetics in the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 Battle Pass.

