How to get Lil' Whip Music Pack in Fortnite

Lil' Whip is one of the most popular Fortnite characters, and he recently got his own music pack! Many users find this character and his music pack lyrics interesting, which is why he's a very popular summer skin this year.

The character was first added to Fortnite Battle Royale during Chapter 1 Season 7. This was the first season of the video game that added snow and ice, so adding an ice cream skin made a lot of sense.

Fortnite gamers can purchase him in the Item Shop for 1,500 V-Bucks and his music pack for only 200 V-Bucks. Epic Games has added some other new cosmetic items for this character, including the Drippin' Flavor emote.

If readers are one of the many Fortnite Battle Royale fans who enjoy Lil' Whip's lyrics, they should get the pack before it leaves the shop!

Lil' Whip Music Pack is out in Item Shop, and it's very cheap

Music packs are one of the newest additions to Fortnite cosmetic items. The first such pack was released in Chapter 1 Season 5, and Epic has added more than 100 packs.

Loopers can use these packs as background lobby music, which is an excellent addition to the game.

The No Sweat Summer event has brought two new music packs to the video game: No Sweatin' and Lil' Whip (Mmm!). Both have become very popular quickly, with the former becoming one of the fan favorites.

The new music pack is quite hilarious, and that is precisely why so many players like it. After all, the ice cream character is another meme outfit, which seems to be the recipe for success in Fortnite.

To obtain the music pack, readers must visit the Item Shop and purchase it for 200 V-Bucks. The music pack was first released on July 21 and has been out for a few days.

Since most items stay in the shop for up to a week, fans can expect the music pack to rotate out soon, so users must ensure to grab it quickly.

Lil' Whip Fortnite Music Pack lyrics

The lyrics of the music pack have been quite popular over the past few days. Ever since the lobby music came out, many loopers have wanted to get it and have it playing in the background.

The Fortnite character has been somewhat controversial due to his dialogue with gamers, which makes the music pack even more attractive for many.

If readers want to know the lyrics of the Lil' Whip music pack, they may check out the video below.

There are many references to Fortnite and the summer in the lyrics. The character even has some self-references in the song, calling himself a half-boss and not just a regular NPC.

When Chapter 3 Season 3 was just released, the ice cream character was found at Coney Crossroads. However, he is currently on the road, and players can find him in one of these locations:

Sleepy Sound

The Daily Bugle

The Joneses

Chonker's Speedway

Rocky Reels

Shroom Station

Wreck Ravine

Beach Bash

When users locate and approach him, Lil' Whip will throw ice cream cones at them. These consumable items give special effects, such as icy feet and faster running.

Enjoy the ice cream and jam to the music pack.

