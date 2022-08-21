Fortnite: How to get a support a creator code without 1,000 followers

Fortnite is a gold mine when it comes to content creation. Creators from every sphere generate impressive content to pander to the ever-growing gaming community. The developers support the creators and have even provided affiliate avenues for them to generate income.

Epic Games has a Support-a-Creator program to help content creators grow and sustain. It is an affiliate program that issues a purchase code to a content creator, which their followers can use for any in-game purchases. Creators receive a set percentage of every transaction done using the code.

To get a creator code, creators need to have at least 1000+ followers across social media platforms like YouTube, Twitter, etc. However, players who frequently create maps in Fortnite Creative mode can get a code without the requisite. All they need to do is submit a Creative Publishing Application to the developers.

Easily get a Fortnite Support-a-Creator code

Getting a Support-a-Creator code has always been a goal of Fortnite content creators. Not only does it provide affiliation to Epic Games, but creators can also generate passive income from their content. The developers recently nerfed the prerequisites to help up-and-coming creators.

The official announcements dictate that players must have at least 1000+ followers on social media platforms like Twitter, YouTube, and others. While this feat can be easily attained, it impedes some content creators. Thankfully, there is a trick to circumnavigate this proviso and get the code.

Creators with less than 1000 followers can submit a Creative Publishing Application and get the code issued. These creators, however, will be required to create a few maps in Fortnite Creative mode. The application requires video proof of creators building an island. Interested creators can access the application here.

Creators who get accepted into the program earn 5% of the value of the in-game purchases made using the code. This spans all video game titles that are under Epic Games. Creators need to earn at least $100 within 12 months to make a withdrawal. Payment is credited after at least 45 days from the end of the month.

Eligibility and other criteria

Fortnite content creators are carefully vetted before their Support-a-Creator code is issued. Besides 1000+ followers, creators need to meet the following criteria:

Creatos should be at least 13 years old. 14 years if the creator is a resident of South Korea.

Creators should be capable of accepting the Creator Agreement. (In the case of a minor, there are additional requisites)

Creators should be capable of receiving payments using the designated payment platform.

Creators should furnish complete and legitimate tax information.

The creators' code should comply with guidelines as laid by Epic Games.

Content created should align with Epic Games Community Rules.

Creators should be conspicuous while disclosing their affiliation on any social media platform and must follow the guidelines as laid by the developers.

In light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Epic Games has stopped commerce with Russia in their games. This also includes the Support-a-Creator affiliate program.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Srijan Sen