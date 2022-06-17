Fortnite's Support-A-Creator program is now open to everyone

Epic Games has developed the perfect strategy to make Fortnite Battle Royale extremely popular. Their marketing team has done a fantastic job promoting the game, which is why it still pulls millions of players daily.

Even though the title is free, its creator still makes lots of money thanks to cosmetic items. As a matter of fact, Fortnite is one of the most profitable video games of all time.

Thanks to its popularity, Epic has invested in big projects such as the Epic Games Store and the Metaverse.

Fortnite creators are a big reason why so many users buy cosmetic items. They encourage their followers to use their codes in the item shop, which is something that benefits them and the developer.

Before, gamers had to cross a certain threshold to have their own item shop code. However, the Support-A-Creator program was recently opened to everyone.

Epic removes requirement for Fortnite's Support-A-Creator program

Being in the Support-A-Creator program is an excellent thing for creators. They get a lot of benefits, and most importantly, they make additional money by simply playing the game and promoting its content.

When someone uses a creator code in the item shop, the creator gets 5 percent of the amount spent, while Epic receives 95 percent. Some creators have tens of thousands of supporters, so it all adds up to a significant amount of money.

The Fortnite developer releases payouts every month, so joining the creator program is a fantastic way to make some extra cash.

In the past, loopers had to have at least 1,000 followers on their social media accounts to join the program. This can be either Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, or any other popular platform.

However, this requirement was recently removed, making the program available to everyone. Readers must remember that Epic is not obligated to accept their applications. Like before, they have the right to approve or reject the same.

To apply for the program, individuals can visit the official website. They will have to create a custom island in Creative mode and submit it in their application.

Be featured in the game

The Block is finally back! However, unlike Chapter 1, gamers will rebuild Tilted Towers with it. If readers apply for the Support-A-Creator program and Epic accepts their application, they will have a chance to be featured in the title.

Unfortunately, The Block 2.0. submissions are now closed, but the developer may re-open them soon.

On the positive side, fans can create any map they would like in Creative mode and publish it with their own code. Players will be able to join their custom Fortnite map easily, and Epic may also feature it in the Discover tab.

Furthermore, loopers can create a summer-themed map and submit it to be featured during the upcoming summer event. They should follow the official guidelines, use their creativity, and maybe their island will be featured next.

