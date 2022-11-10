Fortnite: How to hit an opponent with a Firefly Jar

Dishing out damage in Fortnite can be done in a variety of ways. This includes using weapons, harvesting tools, tamed animals, and natural elements. Speaking of the elements, the earliest to be mastered by man, fire is a force to be reckoned with in-game.

Epic Games will grant 20,000 XP to players who can hit an opponent with a Firefly Jar. Although a few risks are associated with the task, it shouldn't be too difficult to complete.

A step-by-step guide on how to hit an opponent with a Firefly Jar in Fortnite

1) Finding a Firefly Jar

Loopers can find Firefly Jars in chests of different rarities, floor loot, and supply drops, but collecting them is the best way to find some. Players can do this by interacting with Firefly Swarms that they can find all over the island.

Although they aren't consumable in nature, they can be gathered like mushrooms and vegetables. By interacting with Firefly Swarms, the character in-game will collect them in a jar, hence the term Firefly Jar.

Since they are free to obtain, for the most part, there's no harm in carrying a few extras into combat. A total of six can be stacked in one inventory slot, allowing players to get enough practice shots in before hitting the target.

2) Finding an opponent

Once enough Firefly Jars have been collected, the next step is to look for an opponent. This shouldn't be too difficult to do if positioned near hot-drop POIs. Loopers, however, will require a bit of searching for those in and around quiet areas.

The goal is to try and sneak up on an opponent unseen and unheard. This will allow players to get into a good position, preferably on high ground. Once in position, throwing the Firefly Jar will be easier, and if things go south, it'll also allow for a quick getaway.

3) Getting the angle right and throwing it

Once in a good position, players have to be mindful of the throwing radius and arc of the Firefly Jar. Since Fortnite has functional gravity mechanics, players will have to take things into account before tossing the item to start a fire.

While being on high ground will add to the throw distance, there's always a chance of missing the target. With that being said, while the challenge states that players must hit an opponent with a Firefly Jar, it does not mean directly.

Even if the opponent is within the radius of the exploding Firefly Jar, the challenge should be complete. Considering that the item has AOE functionality, throwing it directly at an opponent like a stone makes no sense.

Nevertheless, care should be taken to avoid getting caught up in the blaze, as Firefly Jars can damage friends and foes alike. Keeping a safe distance while throwing the item is for the best.

