At the start of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, a brand new movement mechanic known as sliding was introduced to the game. Players can use it to go downhill rapidly and, to a certain extent, dodge gunfire as well.

In the current season, Epic Games wants to put players to the test by giving them a task that involves hitting opponents while sliding. In total, opponents have to be hit ten times for the challenge to be completed.

Hit opponents ten times while sliding in Fortnite to earn 20,000 XP (Image via Twitter/iFireMonkey)

Upon completion, 20,000 XP will be awarded to the player. Here's a step-by-step guide on how to hit opponents while sliding in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4.

Fortnite: How to hit opponents while sliding - A step-by-step guide

There are two ways in which players can hit opponents while sliding:

Slide downhill and shoot.

Slide in short bursts and shoot.

1) Sliding downhill and shooting

Sliding downhill in Fortnite is fun as long as the bullets don't start flying (Image via Twitter/RealZapp)

As seen in so many Fortnite trailers and videos, sliding downhill while shooting looks like a lot of fun, and rightfully so. Thanks to how physics works in the game, players can speed up by a great margin while sliding down steep surfaces.

This speed boost is quite useful when wanting to move quickly or dodge incoming fire. Considering that sustained slides often last long, using an AR or DMR to shoot at opponents is the best option.

These weapons have high stability and low recoil when fired in short bursts and inflict a lot of damage. With a bit of practice, players can make short work of opponents 50 to 100 meters away. Here are the steps required to complete the challenge:

Find high ground and scout for opponents in the area.

When they come within range, approach the edge of the high ground and initiate a slide downward.

Depending on the distance from the target, aiming down sights will be necessary.

Fire a short burst before ending the slide and rotating to safety.

Due to the speed of the slide, getting all ten shots on target at once will not be possible. Thus, it's better to land a few shots and rotate to safety. There will be plenty of opportunities to employ this method over the duration of a match in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4.

2) Slide in short bursts on flat terrain and shooting

Sliding in controlled short bursts is a huge tactical advantage (Image via Twitter/Yevgen_Again)

In battle royale games such as Apex Legends and Call Of Duty: Warzone, sliding in short bursts is a huge tactical advantage. It offers players more control and helps with their aim as well.

When it comes to Fortnite, the same method can be employed. However, there is a catch. Unlike sliding downhill at full throttle, sliding in short bursts is very different. Players cannot expect to go from 0 to 100 in seconds.

On the flip side, they will be able to control their movement and direction much better. Since this will be done on relatively flat terrain, physics will not drag the player downward for a wild ride. Here are the steps required to complete the challenge using this method:

Get close to the intended target.

Approach the target from the preferred direction and initiate a slide.

Use close-range weapons such as shotguns and SMGs to deal damage.

Once a few shots have been landed, cancel the slide and rotate to safety.

By canceling the slide and rotating, players will ensure that the enemy is unable to mount a counterattack. While ARs can be used, SMGs will be better suited for this task due to the high rate of fire.

