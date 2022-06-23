Fortnite: How to impulse an enemy player with a Shockwave Grenade

When it comes to mobility and disruption in Fortnite, Shockwave Grenades kill these two birds with one impulse. They can be used to rapidly move about and traverse ground, as well as push opponents away. If done correctly, the blast can even send enemies into The Storm and to their doom.

However, with Grapple Gloves and Ballers present in Chapter 3 Season 3, the need for Shockwave Grenades is dwindling. While they still have a lot of utility, the other two items are better in most instances. Nevertheless, knowing how to use Shockwave Grenades can come in handy.

Send opponents flying with a Shockwave Grenade to earn XP in Fortnite (Image via Twitter/iFireMonkey)

This is why Epic Games is tasking loopers to impulse enemy players with a Shockwave Grenade. Although the task is a bit risky, those who manage to complete it will be rewarded with 15,000 experience points. Given how scarce XP is, this is a good way to level up fast.

Master the art of impulsing enemy players with Shockwave Grenades in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

To complete this challenge, players will only need two things: a couple of Shockwave Grenades and an opponent, or a few, depending on the situation. The easiest way to execute the task would be to wait until the opponent is on low or flat ground.

Since physics works in Fortnite and things roll downhill, throwing a Shockwave Grenade uphill may not be the smartest of ideas. Returning to the topic, players must wait until their opponents are close enough to be within the items AOE (area of effect). Since the challenge requires players to only impulse the enemy, even a fraction of Shockwave Grenade's AOE will do the trick.

To have higher odds of success, throw multiple Shockwave Grenades or throw them at a group of enemies. This will ensure that at least one will land and impulse an opponent. On a side note, if things get too complicated, players can use the Shockwave Grenade on themselves to escape a certain death.

Are Shockwave Grenades useful in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3?

When have they not been useful? Throughout the history of Fortnite, Shockwave Grenades have shone brightly in the loot pool. Ever since they were introduced to the game in Chapter 1 Season 5, they've shaken up strategies on the battlefield. With them being easily obtainable, they became fan favorites in no time.

In the Zero Build Mode, they can be used to push opponents back, move forward rapidly, or simply escape an ambush. Even in Build-Mode, they can be used to push opponents out of builds and drop them from high ground. With a bit of innovation, a lot can be done using them.

While they don't replace Ballers and Grapple Gloves, they are powerful substitutes. The only downside is that players will be tossed in a general direction when they explode. This can be troublesome if used on high ground or places where rotation is not an option. Nevertheless, even this aspect is not too tedious to master.

