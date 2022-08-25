Fortnite: How to land at Groovy Grove or Fungi Farm and travel to The Glow in a single match

Ever since The Zero Point was freed from the clutches of the Imagined Order in Fortnite, it has been resting peacefully at the bottom of Loot Lake. While some players have been glitching their way into the POI, there's not much to see or do there. Apart from a bright white light, there's nothing else of interest.

Although this has been confirmed by leakers as well, Epic Games suddenly wants loopers to visit The Zero Point. It's unclear if this hints at events to come or is just a random challenge to earn XP. Speaking of which, players will earn 15,000 XP for visiting the POI known as The Glow. But there's a catch.

Players will not be able to hot-drop at The Glow POI. They must first land at Groovy Grove or Fungi Farm before making their way to The Zero Point. In fact, players must undertake the task twice to complete it, which is rather odd. Here's a breakdown of the challenge and a few pointers on how to get it done safely.

How to travel to The Glow in a single match in Fortnite

Although this is a run-of-the-mill challenge, there are numerous risks involved. For starters, landing at Groovy Grove will end in certain death. Given the number of chests in the area, many players, including those not attempting the challenge, will land at the POI as well.

Players will get caught up in the crossfire and will not be able to rotate to safety. However, if they are willing to land and immediately rotate away from the POI, there's a chance of them coming out on top of things. They can then move westward and gear up for the task ahead.

To the south and west of the POI, a motorboat can be found. Players can use it and follow the river north to reach the large body of water at the center of the map. In theory, players should be able to drive over The Glow POI and complete this Fortnite challenge.

For loopers wanting a safe alternative, they can land at Fungi Farm, which is located southeast of Groovy Grove. In this area, two Bear-type vehicles spawn. Using them, players can drive north and take a hard right from Rave Cave to complete the challenge.

Things to remember while making a dash to The Glow POI

Completing this Fortnite challenge as soon as possible will be the best strategy. Since players will be scattered around the island during the early-game, it'll be easy to reach the destination in one piece. However, players should not ignore looting basic supplies needed for the journey.

Moreover, those landing at Fungi Farm can also pick up a pair of Grapple Gloves for fast mobility. Although a vehicle would be a safer option, Grapple Gloves can be used to fly over hills and through dense woods, making the journey to The Glow POI lightning fast.

