Fortnite: How many Arena points can you get in 24 hours?

Fortnite Arena is the main competitive mode for the game. In it, players compete with opponents to try and get as many points as they can to move up the leaderboard. These points are called Hype, as per the in-game description:

"Prove your skill in this competitive mode! During each match, you'll earn Hype by either achieving high placements or eliminating opponents. As you gain Hype, you'll compete against tougher opponents with similar skill level."

The ultimate goal of Arena is for gamers to collect as much Hype as they can, which, at a certain level, grants them access to cash cups and other prestigious tournaments.

Arena Mode (Image via Epic Games)

Earning as many Hype points as possible is the goal, but how much can that be, realistically? One Fortnite YouTuber set out to find the answer.

Fortnite YouTuber collects as much Arena Hype as possible in 24 hours

Hype is earned based on placement and other in-game stats. A high kill Victory Royale is the best way to earn as many points as possible in a single match.

Fortnite YouTuber Plalism set out to try and get as high as he could, since the points had just reset.

The competitive mode can be played in Solo, Duos and Trios right now. Plalism played in Duos mode. Ultimately, in the first match, he and his Duo partner placed fifth, despite racking up quite a few kills. The match awarded them with 535 Arena Hype.

Over the next few matches, Plalism earned 820 Hype, which is quite a lot in such a short amount of time. This will certainly help them level up within Arena and get closer to cash cups.

Arena tips and tricks

If players are considering trying out Arena Mode for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3, now is a good time as any, since the points just reset. However, there are a lot of key differences in this mode that gamers need to be aware of.

Arena contains siphon, which means killing an opponent restores some health. This is a feature that was briefly featured in standard Battle Royale, but is now Arena-exclusive.

There is no Zero Build Arena mode right now either. Additionally, the loot pool is more restricted than the main playlists.

NAE Comp Report @NAEcompReport Sypher thinks the Fortnite viewership would be solved with an Arena rework, thoughts? Sypher thinks the Fortnite viewership would be solved with an Arena rework, thoughts? https://t.co/8KVTISSV7Z

According to Fortnite Wiki, the storm is far more dangerous in this mode:

"While the first storm takes 30 seconds longer to close than standard Battle Royale matches, all other phases are the same and in Arena the later storm circles are known as 'moving' zones."

Storm Surge, which damages certain players, is also active in this mode.

The battle bus also has a fare. In Divisions 1-3, there is no bus fare, but from then on, there is. Division 4 players spend 10 Hype every match. For Division 5, it is 20 Hype. Division 6 is 30 and Division 7 is 50. After that, every division goes up by 10 Hype.

This is to ensure players do not just keep playing and losing while still increasing their Hype points.

