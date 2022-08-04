Fortnite: How to open chests at Tilted Towers in a single match

Tilted Towers has been an iconic POI in Fortnite for quite some time now. In Chapter 3 Season 1, the POI was re-introduced to the game once all the snow on the map had melted. Despite going through several changes and iterations over the years, the essence of the location has remained unchanged.

During Chapter 3 Season 2, the war between The Seven and the Imagined Order caused some structural damage to the POI. Nevertheless, it wasn't all that bad and repairs have already commenced. In fact, players are now voting for fan-made structures to be added to the POI.

Open three chests at Tilted Towers to claim 15,000 XP (Image via Twitter/iFireMonkey)

Given the current hype surrounding the location, Epic Games wants to bring back the good old sweaty days of Tilted Towers. For one of the game's latest challenges, players will need to drop into the popular location and open three chests in a single match. Although the task is demanding, those who manage to achieve it will be rewarded with 15,000 XP.

Here's how to open three chests at Tilted Towers in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Approximately 55 chests can be found in Tilted Towers. While the numbers would suggest that there are enough chests for everyone who lands at the POI, that is generally not the case. Given how frantically loopers search for loot in the sweaty location, most of them will likely be opened within seconds.

So, how does one secure three chests at Tilted Towers in Fortnite Chapter 3? Well, the answer is rather simple: land in an isolated part of the POI. Having said that, players will ideally want to land on the extreme northern end of the location. Here's a map to better understand why.

Red = Danger/Yellow = Relatively safe/Green = Safest (Image via Fortnite.GG)

As seen on the map, while there are more chests towards the center of the POI, they fall under a high-risk zone (marked in red). The majority of players landing at the location will try to aim for this region to improve their odds of opening three chests in rapid succession. Given the fierce competition, while some may succeed, most will perish in the fight.

Moving northward, the concentration of chests thins out. As readers can see, there are only three chests on the field (circles in green). While it's not as dangerous as the center of the POI, there are still some risks. Due to a lack of cover, searching for chests may prove to be a problem. With high-rise buildings providing opponents with good firing positions, players may get pinned down.

The best location to land directly is at the extreme northernmost point of the POI (circled in green). Chests are placed near cover and with a bit of slick maneuvering, players can get in and out of the area before being shot at by opponents. A total of five chests are in relatively close proximity and only three of them will need to be opened to complete the challenge.

Alternative method to complete the challenge

Based on feedback from the community, this Fortnite challenge is going to be tough for players to complete. Given that it involves Tilted Towers, survival is not guaranteed. That being the case, players can opt for an alternative method to complete this challenge, which is by using the bot lobby.

It will take some time to set up, but once completed, Fortnite players will be able to easily open three chests at Tilted Towers. In fact, they'll be able to complete every other challenge as well. Before readers can ask the question, the answer is no. This convenient method is not illegal and does not break any rules set by Epic Games.

