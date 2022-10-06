Following the Fortnite update v22.10 for Chapter 3 Season 4, Holo-Chests were added to the game. Unlike normal, rare, and Chrome chests found on the island, players cannot open these simply by interacting with them. Loopers will need to find a key to gain access to the loot that's inside.
What makes it really special is that players can see which items they contain. They appear as holograms above the chest, making it easy for players to know exactly what they are getting. With that being said, Epic Games has issued a challenge this week, tasking players to open a Holo-Chest with a Key at a gas station.
Loopers can easily find keys all over the island, so this shouldn't be too hard. Furthermore, since only one Holo-Chest has to be opened, the task at hand is easy. Those who manage to complete it will be rewarded with 20,000 XP. That said, it's time to open up some Holo-Chests in Fortnite.
How to open a Holo-Chest with a Key at a gas station in Fortnite - A step-by-step guide
Here are the steps required to effortlessly open a Holo-Chest using a key at a gas station in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4:
- Land at a location on the map that features a gas station
- Look for a key in and around the area while looting for supplies
- Once the key has been found, find and interact with the Holo-Chest
- Choose the Holo-Chest that has the desired weapon/item and open it using the key
- Once done, the challenge should be completed, and 20,000 XP will be awarded
Players need to keep in mind that while Holo-Chests can be found all over the island, they will have to open those found at gas stations to complete this challenge.
On that note, here are the locations of all gas stations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4:
- Synapse Station
- Cloudy Condos
- An unmarked gas station located east of Fort Jonesy
- Syndicate Shoals, located east of Lustrous Lagoon
- An unmarked gas station located east of Lustrous Lagoon
- Sleepy Sound
- Gast station next to Wreck Ravine, located west of Logjam Junction
- 'Stools Fuels, located northwest of the Reality Tree
- Unmarked gas station next to Drill Hill landmark
- Chrome Crossroads
- Floaties Boats, located far south of Grim Gables
- South of Tilted Towers
- Shroom station, located east of the Reality Tree
- Greasy Grove
- A large unmarked gas station located northwest of Shimmering Shrines
Considering the island's layout, the gas station next to Fort Jonesy and that of Sleepy Sound is by far the safest area to complete this challenge. Although opponents do land at these locations, thanks to the vast open space, there's a lot of room to rotate safely.
That said, gearing up and finding supplies is still a number one priority. Only once players are adequately equipped should they look for keys. If by any chance, they cannot find a key at the current location, players can always try their luck at other POIs/landmarks in and around the area.
Poll : Are Holo-Chests worth opening?
Yes.
No.
0 votes