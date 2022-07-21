Fortnite: How to perform an aerial 360 spin while dismounting a Wolf or Boar

Back in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6, Epic added the ability to tame wildlife within the game. Players were able to tame them and take them on a stroll through the battlefield. Unfortunately, when it came to utilities, they didn't have much to offer. Although they could attack opponents, they weren't good at it.

Thankfully, the situation improved significantly in Chapter 3 Season 3 when the developers introduced riding mechanics. Players can now ride Wolves and Boars into battle while being able to shoot their weapons as well. As expected, this has added a new dynamic to the game and has made things quite interesting.

The 360 spin challenge will make some heads roll in Fortnite (Image via iFireMonkey/Twitter)

Speaking of which, Epic Games has decided to make things fun and has tasked players to perform an aerial 360 spin while dismounting a Wolf or Boar. Those who pull off this acrobatic maneuver will get to earn 15,000 experience points, giving them decent progress in the Battle Pass.

Here's how to gracefully pull off a aerial 360 spin while dismounting a Wolf or Boar in Fortnite

While this Fortnite challenge sounds simple enough to pull off for veteran players, newbies are going to have a hard time completing it. Given that most players' controls are set to default, doing an aerial 360 spin will not come naturally. Thankfully, with some tweaking, this issue can be fixed.

Steps for controller players:

Step 1: Go to Settings.

Step 2: Find the Controller Options tab.

Step 3: Go to Advanced - Look Sensitivity.

Step 4: Select Look Horizontal Speed.

Step 5: Change it to 50%.

Steps for mouse and keyboard players:

Step 1: Go to Settings.

Step 2: Find the Mouse And Keyboard tab.

Step 3: Go to X-Axis Sensitivity.

Step 4: Change it to 55%.

Note: This step can be skipped if players have already tweaked their settings as per their preferences.

With the technical aspects out of the way, it's time to get down to the main challenge at hand. Here are the steps needed to complete it quickly:

Step 1: Find a Wolf or Boar.

Step 2: Jump on it to tame and capture.

Step 3: Get a running start and try to run off a ramp or high terrain (ensure that it's not too high to avoid taking fall damage).

Step 4: Jump before the animal can jump off, dismount, and take to the air.

Step 5: Move the input device to one side to turn rapidly in-game.

Readers can watch this video for more information

If done correctly, the character will perform a 360 degree spin and complete a full revolution before touching the ground. Keep in mind that the spin doesn't have to be exactly 360 degrees. If players do a 370 or 400, that will be acceptable as well. However, anything less than the 360 degree mark will be considered null.

To make this Fortnite challenge easier, players should have a weapon equipped as the crosshairs will help provide a sense of direction and elevation. Snipers should be avoided as clicking the scope-in button accidentally will slow down the rotation mid-air.

