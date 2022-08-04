Fortnite: How to summon a Reality Sapling 30 or more meters away from yourself

When Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 began, Reality Sapling took the game by storm. These saplings, once planted, grow into miniature versions of the Reality Tree. However, unlike the parent plant, they provide players with loot. The longer the sapling is left to grow, the better the loot.

Once fully matured, Reality Sapling will provide players with Mythic weapons and other loot in every match. The best part about this is that players can change the location of their Reality Sapling by placing another one elsewhere. This provides a lot of flexibility for strategic gameplay.

Summon a Reality Sapling 30 meters away to earn 15,000 XP in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 (Image via Twitter/iFireMonkey)

Given the importance of Reality Saplings, Epic Games is tasking players with learning how to summon (throw) one 30 meters or more away from themselves. Although the task seems impossible at first glance, it's not too difficult to complete.

Master the art of tossing Reality Sapling in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

There are two ways to complete this simple Fortnite challenge. One method will involve some elbow grease, while the other will only require a high vantage point. Here's how to toss the Reality Sapling 30 meters or more.

1) Normal Build Mode

Finding high ground in Build Mode will not be an issue. By collecting a few materials, players will be able to build a ramp high enough from which to toss the Reality Sapling.

To ensure that the height is 30 meters or more, players can mark the ground to check the distance. Once everything has been confirmed, simply select a Reality Sapling from the inventory and toss it downward.

2) Zero Build Mode

With Zero Build Mode, reaching a height of 30 meters or more will be a bit of a challenge. Players will have to look for POIs and natural land formations that are taller than 30 meters. While this challenge can be completed by tossing the Reality Sapling 30 meters horizontally, vertically it will be easier.

Players can head over to POIs such as The Daily Bloomgle, Rave Cave, or Tilted Towers. Once at the highest point, simply mark the ground to check the height and throw the Reality Sapling to complete the challenge.

Aside from these major POIs, the lighthouse at Lofty Lighthouse is also a good place to attempt this challenge. Players can find Reality Saplings in and around Sleepy Shrubs to save time as well.

Tips to remember while attempting to throw a Reality Sapling 30 meters or more in Fortnite Chapter 3

Given how easy it is to come across Reality Sapling in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3, it'll be best if players attempt this challenge passively. Rather than making this the focus of the match, completing it when possible will ensure that the match is not wasted behind a single challenge.

Players should remember to gear up before going hunting for Reality Saplings. Since the challenge will be available until the end of the current season, there's no need to rush to get things done.

