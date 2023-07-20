Fortnite: How to pop vehicle tires

Vehicles play a crucial role in Fortnite. They can be used to travel from one Named Location to another or used in combat to mow down opponents. Depending on what kind of vehicle is being used, players can also use them to soak up incoming fire. While they will eventually explode upon taking damage, until it occurs, players will be safe. However, there is a chance that the vehicle's tires will pop beforehand.

That being said, as part of the "This Season" challenge for Week 7 in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3, players are being asked to pop vehicles tires. Aside from this task being fun, it's rather easy to execute as well. Upon completion, 20,000 experience points will be awarded for a job well done.

Step-by-step guide on how to pop vehicle tires in Fortnite

To complete this challenge, players must do three things: Land at a Named Location or Landmark in which at least one vehicle will spawn, find a weapon, and lastly, shoot out the tires to make them pop.

1) Land at a Named Location or Landmark that has a vehicle

Try to be the first player to land and secure the area (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

The first step towards completing this challenge is to find a vehicle. Given how large the island is, there are plenty of places to locate one. You can try your luck by landing at Landmarks such as Meadow Mansion (west of Frenzy Fields) or King's Launch (west of The Citadel).

While the aforementioned Landmarks are good, they contain limited loot for the early-game. Such being the case, landing at Named Locations such as Mega City or Slappy Shores, may be the better option. While more players will be present in these locations, it should not be too difficult to get hold of a vehicle.

2) Find a weapon (any will do)

Avoid using the Cybertron Cannon for this challenge (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

After securing a vehicle or location one, the next thing to do is to find a weapon. Since the challenge does not specify how to pop vehicle tires, any will suffice. A Drum Shotgun or pistol will work just fine.

3) Shoot out the tire to make them pop

Take aim and shoot the tires to make them pop (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

After securing a weapon, take aim at the vehicle's tires and shoot to make them pop. Two tires have to be popped to complete this challenge. Keep in mind, if the area is crawling with opponents, you can always drive the vehicle to a safe location before shooting the tires to make them pop. This will save you the trouble of having to engage in combat during the early-game.

Is there any benefit to popping tires in Fortnite?

Pop tires to slow opponents down and force them to exit the vehicle (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Aside from popping tires to earn experience points, there is a tactical benefit to doing it as well. When tires of a vehicle are popped, they become harder to control. This is useful in high-speed chase situations or when having to force an opponent to leave their vehicle due to it becoming uncontrollable.

Popping the tires of a vehicle also makes it harder for it to drive on any terrain. Even on paved roadways, the vehicle will tend to swerve, making it nearly difficult to maintain a straight course and hence making escape impossible.