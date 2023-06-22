Fortnite: How to reveal enemy players or characters

In Fortnite, knowing enemy positions is the key to winning any engagement. What makes things more interesting is that during week 3 in Chapter 4 Season 3, there is a challenge that requires players to reveal enemies, be it other players or characters in the game. While there are a few ways to go about revealing enemies on the map, not all of them will count towards the challenge.

Challenges in Fortnite are a nice way to earn some quick XP without too much effort. Although they do sound complicated, in reality, executing them is simple. With that said, here's how players can reveal enemies in the game.

Best methods to reveal enemy players or characters in Fortnite

Although there are multiple ways in which you can reveal enemies in a specific location, not all of them will count towards the challenge. For example, certain NPCs can scan and reveal enemies nearby through their abilities. If you plan on using these NPCs to help you with this challenge, it won't work at all.

You can secure one of the many Capture points on the island, or you can use the Shadow Tracker pistol. So how do you do that?

How to claim a Capture Point in Fortnite

There are multiple capture points present on the island. Here's what you need to do if you come across one:

Head inside the point, and you will notice that there's a capture zone.

Stand inside that zone, and you'll see a red flag going up. Wait till the flag has gone up completely.

Although most of these points are quiet, you might face some stiff resistance if there are any enemies trying to capture the zone at the same time.

After successfully capturing the outpost, any enemy in a specific radius around the area will be revealed for 30 seconds.

Where to find a Shadow Tracker Pistol in Fortnite

The Shadow Tracker Pistol is one of the oldest Exotics available in the game right now. This weapon was added back in Chapter 2 Season 5, and has been vaulted and unvaulted multiple times since then.

One of the two ways currently of acquiring the Shadow Tracker Pistol in Fortnite is by purchasing it from Peely. You will find him waiting at Shady Silos. This weapon will cost you 400 gold bars. Alternatively, if you can get your hands on two holo-keys, you will be able to pick up this weapon from a Holo-chest in the game.

When you hit an enemy with this weapon, a red outline appears around them, and a red diamond appears over their heads. This mark stays for around 30 seconds. It makes them an easy target not just for you but for the others on the map as well.

