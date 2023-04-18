Fortnite: How to ring different gongs 

At the start of Fortnite Chapter 4 season 2, a Japanese biome was added to the map. Although only Mega City showcases futuristic vibes, the rest of the biome is still beautiful to look at. Great care was taken to add cultural assets to the map to showcase the full scale of creatively. Epic Games even added gongs to the biome, which can be rung.

That said, as part of the "This Season" Challenge, for week six, players will have to ring three different gongs to earn 12,000 experience points. Since gongs are not highlighted on the map, looking for them seems to be an exhausting task. Thankfully, this is not the case since they spawn in fixed locations in every match.

A step-by-step guide on how to ring different gongs in Fortnite

1) Find a gong

Keep on the lookout for gongs in Japanese-theme POIs or visit Dueling Circles (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

The first step of the Challenge is to find gongs on the island. While most players have come across a few during gameplay, since they are not related to any Challenges/Quests, most will not remember where they are located. Thankfully, as aforementioned, gongs can be found in fixed locations on the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 map.

All Japanese-themed POIs have a gong or two that can be found in and around the area. In Mega City, a gong can be found in the docks. Two more can be found in the courtyard of Kenjutsu Crossing. However, given that these are hot-drop zones, looking for gongs here is not a good idea. That being said, the best place to find gongs is at Dueling Circles. There are four currently present on the map:

Bamboo Circle - North of Mega City

Sandy Circle - South of Steamy Springs

Cedar Circle - North of Knotty Nets

Sakura Circle - Southwest of Kenjutsu Crossing

2) Use a Harvesting Tool or Kinetic Blade to hit it

Hit the gong once using either a Harvesting Tool or Kinetic Blade (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

After landing at a Dueling Circle, use the Harvesting Tool to ring the gong. Since the Challenge merely says to ring the gong without specifying what to use to ring it, in theory, a Kinetic Blade can be used for the task as well. Two Kinetic Blades can be found at each Dueling Circle.

Once the gong has been rung, two more gongs will have to rung to complete the Challenge. A good way to complete this task will be to ring a gong in every match. In this manner, players don't have to spend the entirety of the early-game phase running from one Dueling Circle to the next to ring a gong.

