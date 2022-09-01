Fortnite: How to slide for 50 meters continuously

One of the highlights of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, was the sliding mechanic. This new feature allows players to cover the ground by sliding from place to place. Given how wacky the in-game physics are, the mechanic can also be used to slide uphill as well as downhill. The sky's the limit when it comes to mobility in the game.

When combining this feature with others, such as sprinting and mantling, it's easy to see how fluid movement has become in the metaverse. Players can now exit or enter a slide effortlessly. For this precise reason, Epic Games has come up with an interesting challenge for week 13.

Slide 50 meters continuously to earn 15,000 XP in Fortnite (Image via Twitter/iFireMonkey)

Players have to slide for 50 meters continuously without stopping. Those who manage to complete the task will earn 15,000 experience points. Here's a handy guide to slip and slide in Fortnite efficiently.

How to slide like an expert in Fortnite

To start, players will have to land in an area that has some natural sloped terrain. Places like Seven Outpost II and Seven Outpost V are by far the best locations on the map. Given that they are located in off-beat locations, opponents are unlikely to land here.

Once players reach the ground, they need to look for a slope that extends downhill for a good distance. After going into a sprint, players need to hit their slide key just before the slope begins. If done correctly, they'll be able to slide for 50 meters effortlessly

Players should go in a straight line to ensure the furthest possible travel distance. This will minimize friction and leave enough momentum for the slide to cross the 50-meter mark. Players should remember not to choose terrain that is too bumpy as it will slow the slide down.

Things to remember while sliding in Fortnite

Although sliding is fun and entertaining, it has a few downsides. To start, it's hard to control the precise direction of movement. Players will have to depend on the general direction that the terrain dictates. Secondly, while going down a steep hill, players might have the urge to jump to cover more ground.

While the strategy is sound due to the speed of the slide, the jump produces more force which can cause players to take fall damage in certain situations. Thus, when sliding, players will have to ensure that their jumps don't endanger them. Aside from these two problems, the sliding mechanic has uses in every sphere of the game.

Skilled players can even use it to overcome impassable terrain and climb uphill by defying gravity. It's also very useful when wanting to make a quick getaway or rotate downhill. Players who are able to master this mechanic will gain a huge advantage during combat and gameplay.

With a bit of practice, players will also be able to slide and shoot opponents while chasing after them downhill. Rather than waiting to get upright, they can lie down and open fire while closing the gap between them and their intended target.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Danyal Arabi