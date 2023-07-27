Fortnite: How to sprint distance under the effects of Slap

When it comes to covering long distances on foot in Fortnite, sprinting is the best method to do so. Players can rely on their character's own two feet to cover the distance in dire situations. While it may not be as fast as using a vehicle or swimming downstream, it's better than nothing. While sprinting has evolved and an energy bar has been added to make things more realistic, it's still a viable means of getting around in-game.

That being said, as part of the "This Season" challenge for Week 8 in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3, players will have to sprint the distance under the effects of Slap. Since this task is something that players do organically in every match, there's no need to overthink things. Nevertheless, for those who wish to complete it in the span of a single match and earn 30,000 experience points, here's how to do it.

Step-by-step guide on how to sprint distance under the effects of Slap in Fortnite

To complete this challenge, players must do three things: Land at the Slap Factory that's located at the Slappy Shores Named Location, look for Slap Juice/Splash to gain the Slap effect, and lastly, sprint to cover the distance while under the effect of Slap.

1) Land a Slappy Shores

The Slap Factory has been in-game since the start of Chapter (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

The first step towards completing this challenge is to land at the Named Location called Slappy Shores. It's the production and distribution hub of Slap in-game. Based on the lore, all Slap-related items on the island are manufactured here.

That being said, the Named Location tends to be a hot-drop spot in certain matches. Be careful when landing here. If needed, hire Triage Trooper (Medic Specialist) for extra firepower

2) Look for Slap Juice/Splash to use

Try to get a full-stack of Slap Juice/Splash (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

While looking for items and weapons, look for Slap Juice/Splash. They can be found all over the Slap Factory. Try to gather a full-stack of either of the items for later use. While looting, look for Slap Barrels as well. These can be broken to gain the Slap effect. If possible, try sprinting inside the premises of the Slap Factory after breaking a Slap Barrel to get closer to completing the challenge.

3) Sprint while the Slap effect lasts

Ready, steady, go! (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Once you have a full-stack of Slap Juice/Splash, make your way outside the Slap Factory. Use the in-game mini-map and mark a nearby Landmark to sprint to. Consume a Slap item before sprinting to gain infinite energy and start running. The distance needed to be covered is 500 meters. Running from Slappy Shores to the Drift Ridge Landmark will be enough to complete the challenge.