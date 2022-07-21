Fortnite: How to stop the music at the Rave Cave

Please stop the music! It is not a mondegreen but a direction for Fortnite players. They are required to stop the music at the Rave Cave. Loopers can easily accomplish this task by breaking the DJ booth and speakers in and around the Rave Cave.

This comes after the Fortnite Seasonal Week 7 challenges were leaked on Twitter. The game recently received its v21.30 update and introduced its summer event. Over the next few days, loopers will be running about completing Seasonal as well as summer event challenges.

Damage Airborne Opponents, Perform an aerial 360 spin while dismounting a Wolf or Boar and more crazy & funny weekly challenges! LEAKED #Fortnite Seasonal Quests Week 7Video Guide: youtu.be/fTzGGgK6Dss 🗓️ Release: Thursday July 21st, 9 AM ET / 1 PM UTCDamage Airborne Opponents, Perform an aerial 360 spin while dismounting a Wolf or Boar and more crazy & funny weekly challenges! 🍎 LEAKED #Fortnite Seasonal Quests Week 7🍌▶️ Video Guide: youtu.be/fTzGGgK6Dss🗓️ Release: Thursday July 21st, 9 AM ET / 1 PM UTC❓ Damage Airborne Opponents, Perform an aerial 360 spin while dismounting a Wolf or Boar and more crazy & funny weekly challenges! https://t.co/J9JgKTXcSV

Week 7 challenge offers some very unique tasks. There are nine different challenges on offer, each worth 15,000 XPs. From a 360-degree spin, while dismounting to damaging airborne players, these season-centric tasks come as a breath of fresh air.

Fortnite players to pull the plug on the funk

After the Imagined Order (IO) was defeated, the loopers took it upon themselves and gentrified the Command Cavern, the headquarters of the IO. It was made into a new POI called Rave Cave. As the name suggests, the place is now a remodeled area where loopers can let lose.

The latest installment of the weekly challenge requires players to stop the music at the Rave Cave. This can be easily accomplished with the following steps:

Players need to land at the Rave Cave. Upon landing, players need to proceed inside and locate speakers. Players can follow the sound of music to locate the speakers. Upon locating, players need to destroy the speakers, either with a weapon or a pickaxe. Players are required to destroy three music-related items. Players can also accomplish the task by breaking DJ booths. DJ booths are fairly big and can easily be located inside the cave. Once the task is completed, players can go about either completing another task or playing the game.

Since the beginning of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3, Rave Cave has been blaring out non-stop music. Although the premise aligns with the season's theme, continuous music can become bothersome, especially to players who frequent the POI for floor loot. They can now put an end to this and also get rewarded.

The task is fairly easy and if players time it right, they can afford to complete more than one task in a Fortnite match. They can either complete this task at the beginning and move on with the other one, or they can go to this one after completing a task located near their preferred landing place.

Given the task's particulars, one can't help but ponder if it's a signal of the impending arrival of the season's antagonist. Since the season's theme is Vibin,' it seems absurd to stop the music. Fortnite Season 3 is nearing it is 50 % completed mark and remains devoid of adversary forces.

Although the trailer suggested a villain's presence, there hasn't been any suggestive development in the lore. Zero Point remains exposed underwater, and building upon past experiences, its energy is bound to attract some overambitious entity.

