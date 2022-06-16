Fortnite: How to swing 50 meters or more with the Grapple Glove without touching the ground

Every now and then, the developers introduce an item to Fortnite that breaks the game in a good way. Back in Chapter 3 Season 1, when the Spider-Man Mythics were released, the servers struggled with the influx of players.

This shows that mobility is extremely popular and will attract extra traffic. Sadly, the item was vaulted when the collaboration period ended. Thankfully, that wasn't the end of the fun, as Epic Games had another similar item lined up.

Thanks to the collaboration between Fortnite and Indiana Jones, the Grapple Glove has been brought into play. Since the item is new, developers want players to try it out for themselves in-game. Those who manage to test out the item and complete a simple task will be rewarded with 15,000 experience points.

Master the art of swinging in style in Fortnite Chapter 3

Even though Loopers have to swing 50 meters without touching the ground to complete this task, it's not difficult in the least. All they need is some uneven terrain and a Grapple Glove. Not being shot at also helps.

Before explaining how to complete the task quickly, Loopers must first know where to obtain this item from. Thankfully, there are ten spawn points around the map, with each having at least two Grapple Gloves guaranteed. Here are their locations:

Near Seven Outpost II

Rave Cave

East of Shift Shafts

Northeast of The Daily Bugle

East of Seven Outpost VII

Near The Devoured

North of Rocky Reels

Shrouded Settlement

North of Synapse Station

Fungi Farm

The small shacks around the island have now upgraded into Grapple Glove Pitstops with large signs. There will be toolboxes here with them when they release.

With the locations taken care of, all that's left to do is complete the challenge and claim the experience points. Here's how to do it:

Land at Rocky Reels.

Locate the Grapple Glove Pitstops.

Obtain a Grapple Glove by searching Grapple Glove Toolboxes.

Pick up the item and go to low ground.

Aim at trees or cliff edges to swing cleanly for more than 50 meters.

Readers can watch this video for more information:

Things to keep in mind when using the Grapple Glove in Fortnite Chapter 3

Grapple Glove is an excellent mobility tool to have in-game, but it does more than just help with movement. Much like the Spider-Man Mythics, this item can be used to chain-swing from place to place.

If players can stay off the ground while swinging, the item won't go into cooldown mode. They can keep using it till it runs out of charges. Given that it has 30 uses, a considerable distance can be covered in record time.

Aside from mobility, Grapple Gloves can also be used to pick up items that are far away, much like a Harpoon Gun. However, given the limited charges the item has, it's best if it were only used for mobility.

Last but not least, fall damage is mitigated while using the Grapple Glove. If the swing ends in mid-air, far above the ground, players can rest assured that they will not die after falling down. This is great for making a quick getaway.

